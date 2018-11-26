Save $70-$100 on these Ryzen 7 2700 and Core i7-8700K CPU and mobo bundles

Cyber Monday is an opportune time to upgrade or build a new PC. There are discounts galore, allowing you to get more bang for your buck than you normally would. If you've decided it's time for a new build or a platform upgrade, we found a couple of interesting combo offers at Newegg.

Starting with Intel, you can snag a Core i7-8700K processor and Asus Prime Z370-A motherboard for $444.98, plus there's a $35 mail-in-rebate available. Factoring in the rebate, you're saving a Benjamin, which you can apply elsewhere to your system (like a beefier graphics card, for example).

Core i7 8700K + Asus Prime Z370-A | $409.98

The Core i7-8700K is a 6-core/12-thread chip that is more than enough for a high-end gaming PC, and this combo deal pairs it with a respectable Z370 motherboard. You have to purchase it today to qualify for the $35 mail-in-rebate. Buy at Newegg.



If you'd rather save money and go with an AMD Ryzen foundation, Newegg has another combo offer that is worth checking out. It consists of a Ryzen 7 2700 CPU and Gigabyte X470 Aorus Ultra Gaming motherboard for $70 off, after factoring in a $20 mail-in-rebate.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 + Gigabyte X470 Aorus | $313.79

The Ryzen 7 2700 is an 8-core/16-thread processor based on AMD's second (and most recent) generation Zen architecture. It's paired with a motherboard geared for gamers with a high-end onboard audio solution, dual M.2 slots, and of course RGB lighting. Price is after $20 rebate. Buy at Newegg.



Which is the better deal? There's no simple answer—both would make a great foundation for a gaming PC, and while the Intel combo sports a bigger discount, the AMD package is cheaper overall by almost $100.

There's really no wrong choice here. Whether you're building a new PC or overhauling an existing one, either of these bundles is a good place to start.

