Save $30 with this MSI B550 Tomahawk motherboard Black Friday deal

You might assume that many B550 motherboards are cheap and nasty, but not so. In fact many B550 motherboards are easily able to match their X570 siblings in terms of design and features. The MSI B550 Tomahawk is one such board. It's a perfect match for something like a Ryzen 5 5600X and with a Black Friday $30 discount at Newegg, It's a really affordable, reliable and capable option.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

Some of the features on offer include dual LAN, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and even PCIe 4.0 (so you can use it with the latest and greatest NVMe SSDs). It also has a strong VRM, which is important when running the high core count CPUs. The last thing you want is your system going up in smoke thanks to poor power delivery. Big and chunky heatsinks help to keep everything cool.

MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk | $179.99 $149.99 on Amazon (save $30)

If you're looking for an affordable board to pair with your shiny new Ryzen 5000 CPU, you could do much worse than the MSI B550 Tomahawk. It's got a good feature set and the BIOS can be flashed without needing to have a CPU installed.View Deal

One of the great things about the B550 Tomahawk is that its BIOS can be flashed without the need to install a CPU. Many users buy AM4 motherboards only to discover that they don't have the right BIOS for their CPU. The BIOS flashback option provides a great peace of mind.

So, if you've managed to snag a deal on a new Ryzen CPU, a board like the B550 Tomahawk is an affordable and reliable pairing. You could used the money you save and put it towards a better graphics card. After all that's the thing that really makes a difference when you're gaming.