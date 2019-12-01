Save $30 on this great (and tiny) standing microphone, the Blue Yeti Nano

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the things

I allowed myself to think that there might be some time to breathe before the Cyber Monday gaming deals started pouring in. How wrong I was. This just caught my eye: Amazon has dropped the price on one of the best microphones for streaming—the adorable Blue Yeti Nano. A no-brainer if you're looking to become the next Ninja but operating on more of a Karate Kid budget.

The Blue Yeti Nano is currently on sale for $70, which is $30 off its regular $100 listing price. We think it's the best microphone for streaming. You'll find that its both portable and sounds excellent. It was a few bucks cheaper on Black Friday at $63, but this is still a great a price. The last time the Nano was this cheap was back in July, so now would be an excellent time to catch that Yeti. The Nano comes in a bunch of colors, but it's the Blackout version that's currently at $70 while the others are $80. So, you'll have to pay if you don't want to go goth.

While it doesn't have the range and customization of its bigger brother, the Yeti X, the Nano benefits from being nearly half the size and, more importantly, costs less than half the price. This mic offers excellent sound whether you're using either the cardioid or omnidirectional polar pattern. It also comes with a sturdy desktop stand and a thread mount in case you use a boom arm while podcasting or streaming.

