Razer's kicking off Black Friday early with 25% off or more on gaming peripherals

It feels like Black Friday begins earlier every year, and 2021 is no different. It's barely Halloween and already Razer is offering deals on gaming keyboards, gaming mice, and gaming headsets.

In terms of gaming keyboards, Razer's standout offers are the Huntsman Elite, Huntsman Tournament Edition, and BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2, and Razer BlackWidow—all keyboards I've used plenty, so feel comfortable vouching for. All of these are 25% off with the code FUTUREAFF.

The BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 is a keyboard I feel especially strongly for, however; I once wrote a lengthy verse on just how plush that included wrist rest is. Seriously, it's so soft, comfortable, and super supportive. So that gets a nod of approval from me, especially when that discount code brings the price down to $105.

There's also the BlackWidow V3 in both full-size and tenkeyless versions, although these are only 20% off the list price.

Image Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2| Orange Switch (tactile) | $139.99 $105 at Razer (25% off) with promo code FUTUREAFF

The BlackWidow Tournament Edition offers a compact and plush board for when mouse maneuverability is key. View Deal

Image Razer Kraken Kitty gaming headset | $149.99 $120 at Razer (20% off) with promo code FUTUREAFF

It looks pretty sweet, obviously, but the Razer Kraken headset lineup is also as dependable and solid as they get. View Deal

Image Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini gaming mouse | 8,500 DPI | 62g | $49.99 $37.50 at Razer (25% off) with promo code FUTUREAFF

A lightweight and compact mouse with a great sensor. Not much more you can ask for under $40. View Deal

That code is also good for 20-25% off heaps of gaming mice, but some worth mentioning are the DeathAdder V2 Mini, a real slick lightweight mouse; the Basilisk V2, a finessed classic; and the Viper Ultimate, which is your wireless option out of those three. All of which we've enjoyed using in the office.

As for headsets, the Kraken Kitty has 20% slashed off its price. That's all you really need to know, but there's also the Nari Ultimate or Threshers at a discounted price if those are more your style.

That's just scratching the surface of what's available, so go check out the discount page yourself to get the complete picture. Just don't forget to apply the coupon code: FUTUREAFF.

Razer is sure to continue wheeling and dealing ahead of the bulk of Black Friday deals this November, as it has most years. Though, as we've mentioned previously, this year's Black Friday could be a weird one. You might find it's more about finding available stock than finding great deals.

That said, as these early deals show, there is potential for saving a buck or two if you get in there early.