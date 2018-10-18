Newegg is having a cash back sale, get 15% back on almost everything

The holiday shopping season is right around the corner, though you don't have to wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to score a deal. You just need to know where to look. Newegg, for example, is running a promotion in which you can score 15 percent back on almost everything it sells.

You have to spend at least $50, which is easy to do if you're upgrading your PC. If you do that, Newegg will kick back 15 percent (up to $50) in the form of an electronic gift card, sent via email on December 1 to use up until the end of the year. This doesn't apply to preorders and gift cards, but is fair game for everything else (more fine print here).

The promotion is made even more tantalizing if you pair it with a discounted item. We've rounded up a few:

Alienware AW2518HF Monitor | 240Hz | $289.99

This is a fast 1080p gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync support. Use promo code code EMCSEPEW2 to knock the price down to $289.99. By our math, Newegg's 15 percent cash back offer should result in a $43.49 gift card. It's a double score! $289.99, Newegg



EVGA SuperNova 1000 G1+ | Modular | $89.99

You might not need a 1,000W power supply, though at this price, it's a relatively affordable buy. It's fully modular model, is 80+ Gold certified, and comes with a power-on tester. Icing on the cake is the lengthy 10-year warranty, or 12 years if you register with EVGA. Plus you get $13.49 cash back. $89.99, Newegg



Samsung 860 Evo 500GB SSD | 2.5-inch SATA | $87.99

Solid state drives keep dropping in price, and there's really never been a better time to shop for one. This Samsung 860 Evo 500GB is fast for a SATA drive, and will give you some breathing room compared to a 256GB or even 128GB SSD. Cash back should be $13.19 on this one. $87.99, Newegg



EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 | Free 600W PSU | $239.99

Talk about piling it on—this deal combines an EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card with a free 600W power supply bundled in, and sweetens the offer with a $20 mail-in-rebate. After rebate, you're looking at $239.99. Assuming the cash back is pre-rebate, you should get $38.99 back. $259.99, Newegg



There are more deals to be had. Start here for the details, and also check out Newegg's newsletter for more deals.

