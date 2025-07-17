Nintendo's found its Zelda and Link for the upcoming movie—and British soap opera Emmerdale finally gets the silver screen recognition it deserves

Nintendo has taken a break from dispatching Sardaukar detachments against people looking askance at its copyright to cast a couple of young actors in the upcoming Legend of Zelda movie. Ladies and gentlemen, your Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason, and your Link will be portrayed by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. I don't know who either of them are, but spiritually I'm an 87 year old man, so I wouldn't take that as indicative of anything.

The castings were announced in a tweet purportedly written by Shigeru Miyamoto, which I have to imagine was not actually written by Shigeru Miyamoto. "I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen," said maybe-Miyamoto from his Nintendo throne. "The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 7, 2027. Thank you for your patience."

Both actors are up-and-comers: 21-year-old Bragason has been in four films and a smattering of TV shows up to now. Well, kind of. One of those four films was doing mocap for the character Luna in Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy 15, so you likely won't recognise her from that. You might recognise her from last year's vampire comedy The Radleys or her role in the TV series Three Girls, though.

Doe-eyed 16-year-old Evan Ainsworth, meanwhile, voiced Pinocchio in the 2022 live-action version. More importantly, he was apparently in Emmerdale (a British soap) one time, which will leave our US readers unfazed but send a jolt into a deep, ancestral area of UK readers' spines.

It's interesting, of course, that Nintendo's opted for relatively unknown young actors instead of the big box office names that headlined the Mario Movie. Perhaps the corporation is a bit more confident that its series' names alone can bring in audiences? Or maybe Miyamoto just saw Bragason and Evan Ainsworth's auditions and wouldn't accept a substitute.

I cannot tell you if the Zelda film will be good, but I will predict it will make more money than the entire world's GDP between the start of recorded history and the year 1750. The Mario Movie, Nintendo's last big marquee cinematic project, made over a billion dollars worldwide. I suspect Zelda will give it a run for its money.