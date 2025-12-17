Fallout's Justin Theroux drops a hint for a possible New Vegas character cameo that's got me pumping my fist

Note: Spoilers for Fallout Season 2!

As Fallout Season 2 gets underway—now on a weekly basis instead of all at once, to the frustration of many TV show binge-watchers like me—we've got our eyes peeled for familiar faces from Fallout: New Vegas making an appearance.

Justin Theroux, who plays Robert House (one of the apparently two Robert Houses that have appeared in the show so far) may have just tipped us off to an exciting upcoming Fallout: New Vegas cameo.

The revelation took place on the "Fake Fallout Talkshow," which you'll find hidden on Prime TV's Fallout show page on the "Extras" tab. It's a short talk show—a fake one—hosted by comedian and actor Jon Daly as his "Snake Oil Salesman" character, the shady vagabond best known for having sex with chickens and giving Thaddeus the elixir that ghoulified him.

There's some real Between Two Ferns energy to the fake show, with the Snake Oil Salesman asking inappropriate or insulting questions: in one episode, he asks Ella Purnell how much money she makes, and repeatedly badgers her about what it's like being on Stranger Things, a show she does not appear on.

In the episode with Theroux, the Snake Oil Salesman attempts to play spin the bottle, though Theroux is saved from having to kiss him when the Protectron robot sitting next to him begins blinking and making an alarming airhorn sound.

(Image credit: Prime TV)

"How long has Fisto been working with you?" Theroux asks.

Fisto! Hey, we know that name: it's a character from Fallout: New Vegas, and if Theroux is calling him by that name (instead of assuming it's a standard Protectron model), that could very well mean Fisto will be making an appearance later in Fallout Season 2.

Fisto, if it's been a while since you played New Vegas, was a Protectron you meet while undertaking the quest "Wang Dang Atomic Tango," where you're trying to round up some talent for the Atomic Wrangler Casino." One of the potential escorts is a robot much sought after by the local robo-fetishists. After reprogramming the Protectron to become Fisto the sexbot, you can even take him for a test-drive, wherein the screen goes dark and drilling noises can be heard. Hot!

(Image credit: Prime TV)

(Image credit: Prime TV)

Even though the Fallout show takes place about 15 years after the events of New Vegas, I can easily imagine Fisto the sexbot still being in high demand with the locals. Thanks for the tip-off, Justin!

By the way, when Theroux asks how long Fisto has been working with the Snake Oil Salesman, he responds: "Since forever. Yeah, he's kind of like my Ed McMahon. We have sex after the show."

In the closing moments of the show, Theroux also makes an observation about the trash-covered stage they're sitting on: