You can slot a Switch 2 into this CRT-equipped retro console like a games cartridge, which sounds like the most satisfying use of a Nintendo product ever

News
By published

Probably won't need to blow on it first, though.

I Built A Retro Switch 2 Dock! - YouTube I Built A Retro Switch 2 Dock! - YouTube
Watch On

Why do we love game cartridges so? It's something about the tactility, I'd wager, combined with the nostalgia of holding your individual games in your hand. Holiday gift vibes, that sort of thing. Anyway, Joel of YouTube channel Joel Creates has taken that nostalgia trip to its absolute extreme, creating a CRT-equipped Nintendo Switch 2 dock that allows you to use the entire console like a cartridge, slotting it into a mahoosive opening on the front.

The donor screen came from a portable Sony TV of what looks like early 90s stock, which at the time would have been a cutting edge device. However, while the internals of the TV are relatively compact for the era, fitting them into a console-friendly frame and interfacing them with modern hardware turned out to be quite the task.

After reaching out to a number of experts as to the tech behind CRT monitors, Joel turned to AI image generation to create multiple potential chassis designs, before selecting one with the screen at a 45 degree angle to the base—which would allow the cathode ray tube to fit in a small design while also facilitating side-mounted controls. A 3D-printed prototype was created, leading to an eventual design that allows the Switch 2 to be inserted into the front amid all the sandwiched old school tech inside.

After experimenting with an N64 controller, which proved unsuitable due to the need to split the circuit board in half between the two sides, a cheap third-party controller which could already split in half (complete with Nintendo-layout buttons) was integrated into the design. A Switch 2 dock was then torn apart to fit within the frame, complete with a cable extension to prevent having to mount the existing internals awkwardly.

Image 1 of 2
A creator-made Nintendo Switch 2 dock with an integrated CRT display
(Image credit: Joel Creates)

After much more hardware wrangling, including the addition of a 100 W power bank for battery-based play, the project was complete. The end result looks to be far from the most portable console I've ever seen, but it certainly achieves the original goal of evoking childhood memories of gaming on a CRT screen.

It sure took a whole lot of effort, though, and what seems like a fair amount of expense, too. Still, Joel seems very happy with the end result, and the beige plastic surround has a certain familiarity to it that means it wouldn't look out of place in an 80s/90s gaming setup. Plus, with the Switch 2 on board, emulated retro games like Super Mario 64, F-Zero, and Sonic the Hedgehog look buttery smooth on the integrated CRT display.

It's a triumph of willpower over sense if you ask me, but the console itself still looks downright excellent. If you were looking for something easy and cheap to build that you could shove in your backpack, however, a regular Switch 2 still has quite the advantage. That being said, nostalgia does strange things to the mind, so I could absolutely see other creators using this as a leaping off point to create their own rose-tinted, Switch-based creations.

PC Gamer Logo

Best graphics card 2025

All our current recommendations

Read the full guide: Best graphics card 2025
POWERED BY
Andy Edser
Andy Edser
Hardware Writer

Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy spends his time jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC gaming hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.