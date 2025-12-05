Yep, Cloudflare was just down. Again

Yep, Cloudflare was down again. Well, at least some Cloudflare-hosted sites were down. The company quickly noted it was aware of the issue started looking into it.

Cloudflare initially said: "Investigating - Cloudflare is investigating issues with Cloudflare Dashboard and related APIs. Customers using the Dashboard / Cloudflare APIs are impacted as requests might fail and/or errors may be displayed."

It looks like the fix is in, though. At 9:09 UTC it was still investigating, but as of 9:12 UTC the company says: "Monitoring - A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results."

I noticed the outage just half an hour ago when trying to access iBuyPower.com and newegg.com. Although it looks like the latter is back up, now. It seems the outage affected multiple sites and services, even games, as one Redditor notes that it's affected their playing Tarkov.

This is just a couple of weeks after a more, erm, extensive outage, and it's also just a couple of days after the company released statistics regarding the frightening increasing frequency and scale of DDoS attacks. I wonder if this latest outage is anything to do with those.

Whatever the case, this has occurred right before planned maintenance for the service, which is a stroke of luck. Plenty of the right people at hand to solve the issue, I bet. Whatever the cause, it looks like the fix is going strong, so fingers crossed. I'll let you know if anything changes