Yep, Cloudflare was just down. Again

Yep, Cloudflare was down again. Well, at least some Cloudflare-hosted sites were down. The company quickly noted it was aware of the issue started looking into it.
Cloudflare initially said: "Investigating - Cloudflare is investigating issues with Cloudflare Dashboard and related APIs. Customers using the Dashboard / Cloudflare APIs are impacted as requests might fail and/or errors may be displayed."
It looks like the fix is in, though. At 9:09 UTC it was still investigating, but as of 9:12 UTC the company says: "Monitoring - A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results."
I noticed the outage just half an hour ago when trying to access iBuyPower.com and newegg.com. Although it looks like the latter is back up, now. It seems the outage affected multiple sites and services, even games, as one Redditor notes that it's affected their playing Tarkov.
This is just a couple of weeks after a more, erm, extensive outage, and it's also just a couple of days after the company released statistics regarding the frightening increasing frequency and scale of DDoS attacks. I wonder if this latest outage is anything to do with those.
Whatever the case, this has occurred right before planned maintenance for the service, which is a stroke of luck. Plenty of the right people at hand to solve the issue, I bet. Whatever the cause, it looks like the fix is going strong, so fingers crossed. I'll let you know if anything changes
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.