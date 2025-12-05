Yep, Cloudflare was just down. Again

News
By published

Up, down, up, down.

CHONGQING, CHINA - JULY 29: In this photo illustration, a person holds a smartphone displaying the logo of Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET), an American web infrastructure and website security company, with the company&#039;s cloud logo visible in the background, on July 29, 2025 in Chongqing, China. (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Cheng Xin via Getty Images)

Yep, Cloudflare was down again. Well, at least some Cloudflare-hosted sites were down. The company quickly noted it was aware of the issue started looking into it.

Cloudflare initially said: "Investigating - Cloudflare is investigating issues with Cloudflare Dashboard and related APIs. Customers using the Dashboard / Cloudflare APIs are impacted as requests might fail and/or errors may be displayed."

TOPICS
Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Hardware Writer

Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.

