The impossibly-cool-looking Pocket Scion is a 'biofeedback instrument' that connects directly to plants, bathing you in the electronic sounds of, err, nature

Sometimes, you want a device simply because of how freaking cool it looks, and today is one of those times. The Pocket Scion seems to have fallen from the pages of a sci-fi novel, except its functionality is arguably even cooler. This cryptically-designed device responds to small changes in bioelectricity generated by natural organisms, like plants, fungi, or even your good self, then plays back the input as music through four built-in, synthesised instruments.

Essentially, you attach two cable-connected sensors to your nearest living organism (please ask for consent first), plug in some headphones, and, like, chill out to the sonic vibes, man (via The Verge). As demonstrated below by its co-creator, TikTok superstar Modern Biology, who seems to have taken to wandering around the forest in their pyjamas with the device in hand.

Connect with Nature: Pocket Scion by Instruō & Modern Biology - YouTube Watch On

Groovy. Actually, Modern Biology is something of a modern social media sensation, after posting videos of themselves plugging a modular synth into mushrooms and jamming with the response. They've since teamed up with Glasgow-based synthesiser manufacturer Instruo to create the Pocket Scion, and I have to admit, it looks like they've nailed the design.

You can also connect the device directly via MIDI or USB to a variety of devices, complete with dedicated Windows and MacOS apps, making it a surprisingly versatile little instrument in the right creative hands. I also love how it lights up as you run your thumb over the capacitive touch pad on the front, which appears to be a golden maze of curious design.

Seriously, take another look for yourself. If a forest-dwelling wizard had keyless entry to his home, the fob would look something like this:

(Image credit: Instruo)

It also seems like said wizard has written the copy for the store page. Try this on for size:

"Notes will dance, twist, and undulate on their own as you tune into the heartbeat of the botanical world pulsing around you. The Pocket Scion contains four instruments for expressing these biofeedback signals in sound, each custom made to compliment the musings of the plant and fungal kingdoms."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mmm, exactly. Speaking of the store page, I was genuinely surprised to learn that it costs a mere $149, which is getting close to the sort of figure I might spend on an impulse purchase when horribly drunk. It's a pre-order only item at the moment, but I'd imagine there's already a queue of similarly-impaired humans waiting in line, anxious to plug one in at their local park.

Ah, go on then, it's been a while since I've put flowers in my hair. Never, actually, but I have been known to climb the odd tree in my younger days. And now I can listen to said tree, complaining at my ever-increasing bulk through the medium of synth-induced electro vibes. Superb.