Twitch's most popular vtuber leads a mass exodus from her agency, claiming it withheld over $500K in charity funds: 'This entire situation has broken me'

Withholding serious amounts of money from the most popular vtubers on Twitch isn't a great idea, it turns out. Ironmouse, who is probably the biggest vtuber on the streaming platform, published a video Monday in which she alleges that her former agency, VShojo, withheld a $515,000 donation to charity along with "a significant amount of funds" that she's owed personally.

Last year, Ironmouse broke the record for the most subscriptions on Twitch during a 30-day "subathon" stream to raise money for the Immune Deficiency Foundation. That was also the stream that raised $515,000. But because the contributions weren't made through Twitch's fundraising platform Tiltify, it was on VShojo to make the donation on her behalf.

In the new video, Ironmouse claims the agency still hasn't followed through with the donation over a year later and it's one of the reasons she has decided to leave and go independent.

"I wish I could tell you more, but right now I have been advised to wait for legal proceedings," she said. "As of right now, I am an independent vtuber. I am at a loss of what to do right now."

For most of her streaming career, Ironmouse has talked about her struggles with a rare immune disorder called common variable immunodeficiency, which left her prone to getting sick and being bedridden for most of her life. Ironmouse says the Immune Deficiency Foundation helped her immensely and it's why the charity is so important to her.

"This entire situation has broken me," she said. "I just wanted to do something good and to give back to a community that helped me."



Since posting the video, there's been an overwhelming outpouring of support for Ironmouse's decision from the vtuber community, including other VShojo members. Kson, Projekt Melody, AmaLee, Hime Hajime, Kuro, and Michi Mochievee have all announced that they will be leaving VShojo immediately. During a stream discussing the news, Kson claimed the company hasn't paid her since September 2024.

I waited to make a statement, cuz I'm always anxious & struggle to find my words.But, yes, i'm leaving vshojo.I was an OG talent, put my everything into this comp. But I'm beyond devastated at what happened. & I never in a million years thought I'd be saying these words. 💔July 22, 2025

Fans have also noticed that almost all of the vtubers associated with VShojo have removed the agency's name from their X profiles, suggesting that all of them will be cutting ties with it.

In the wake of losing several of its most popular streamers while more claims of missed payments continue to come out, VShojo hasn't made any official comments on the situation.

The only bit of good news here is that Ironmouse opened a Tiltify campaign for the Immune Deficiency Foundation to try to make up for the money VShojo withheld—and it's already raised over $539,000 against a humble goal of $10,000, matching the original sum from last year's month-long subathon in roughly 24 hours.

I guess this is what happens when you piss off some of the most popular vtubers on Twitch and their loyal audiences. To me, this is a clear case of VShojo facing the consequences of those actions, also known as "finding out".