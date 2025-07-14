At long last, PCIe 5.0 SSDs are finally worth buying
It's taken longer than it should have, but Gen 5 drives are here with outrageous speeds but without outrageous temperatures.
Ask most PC enthusiasts about the most powerful or fastest CPU and graphics card you can buy, and they'll probably think of AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D or Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090. But if you ask them again about SSDs, you'll get far more varied replies, and I'd bet money on few of them being a PCIe 5.0 (aka Gen 5) solid state drive.
That's because the first generation of PCIe 5.0 drives just weren't good enough to be recommended. Sure, their outright performance in sequential burst read/writes was far higher than any previous generation of SSD, but everything else just wasn't up to scratch.
They typically ran far too hot, offered merely adequate random 4K performance, and actually did little to boost the loading speed of the operating system and games. Oh, and they were horribly expensive.
Well, you can wave goodbye to all of that, thanks to the likes of SanDisk's WD Black SN8100. It's the fastest SSD we've ever tested—not just for sequential stuff but random read/writes, too. It runs warmer than your average Gen 4 drive, of course, and it's more expensive, but compared to PCIe 5.0 drives of the past two years, it's the technological leap forward we've been waiting for.
That means we're now happy to recommend a Gen 5 SSD to anyone looking to have the ultimate in storage performance, and in our new best PCIe 5.0 SSD for gaming guide, we also highly rate the Crucial P510 for its wallet-friendly price tag and the Corsair MP700 Elite for being the coolest Gen 5 drive yet.
As someone with a small mountain of WD Black SN850X SSDs (four in one rig and two more in two other PCs), I've been waiting for its Gen 5 update for a good while now. When it's time to upgrade, I know exactly what solid state drives I'll be loading up with again.
The quick list
1. Best PCIe 5.0 SSD: WD Black SN8100
2. Best budget PCIe 5.0 SSD: Crucial P510
3. Best cooled PCIe 5.0 SSD: Corsair MP700 Elite
The best PCIe 5.0 SSDs for gaming
Best overall
Best overall PCIe 5.0 SSD
The WD Black SN8100 is everything you could want from a PCIe 5.0 SSD. Its peak speed is blistering, and so is its sustained performance, and it runs pretty cool. Only the high price tag for the 4 TB model dulls its glory.
Best budget
Best budget PCIe 5.0 SSD
PCIe 5.0 SSDs are normally a lot more expensive than PCIe 4.0 models, but not the Crucial P510. You do sacrifice a bit of performance to have a more wallet-friendly price tag, but it's plenty fast enough for gaming.
Best cooled
Best cooled PCIe 5.0 SSD
Most Gen 5 SSDs run quite a bit hotter than Gen 4 models. Apart from the Corsair MP700 Elite, that is. Thanks to its hefty heatsink and clever chip design, it'll be cooler than anything else in your gaming PC.
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in 1981, with the love affair starting on a Sinclair ZX81 in kit form and a book on ZX Basic. He ended up becoming a physics and IT teacher, but by the late 1990s decided it was time to cut his teeth writing for a long defunct UK tech site. He went on to do the same at Madonion, helping to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its gaming and hardware section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com and over 100 long articles on anything and everything. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?
