Satellite internet provider Starlink is down
Elon Musk and SpaceX's global internet service provider is experiencing a "network outage."
Starlink, the satellite internet service provider operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, has reported a "network outage."
"Starlink is currently in a network outage and we are actively implementing a solution," reads a statement from the ISP. "We appreciate your patience, we'll share an update once this issue is resolved."
Starlink operates globally, providing internet service with thousands of low-orbit satellites, and has notably been used by Ukraine's military.
Down Detector shows that users began reporting the outage at around 12:20 pm Pacific time.
We'll update this article as we learn more.
Starlink is currently in a network outage and we are actively implementing a solution. We appreciate your patience, we'll share an update once this issue is resolved.July 24, 2025
👉Check out our list of guides👈
1. Best CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
2. Best motherboard: MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi
3. Best RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32 GB DDR5-7200
4. Best SSD: WD_Black SN7100
5. Best graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 9070
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.