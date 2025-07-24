Satellite internet provider Starlink is down

A Starlink antenna and router in Kyiv, Ukraine in 2025.

Starlink, the satellite internet service provider operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, has reported a "network outage."

"Starlink is currently in a network outage and we are actively implementing a solution," reads a statement from the ISP. "We appreciate your patience, we'll share an update once this issue is resolved."

Starlink operates globally, providing internet service with thousands of low-orbit satellites, and has notably been used by Ukraine's military.

Down Detector shows that users began reporting the outage at around 12:20 pm Pacific time.

We'll update this article as we learn more.