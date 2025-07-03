No PC gamer actually needs this 3000 W power supply unit but like Gollum and the one ring, I wants it

It's fair to say that, compared to CPUs and graphics cards, power supply units aren't really PC components that normally get one's hardware juices flowing. They're mightily important, of course, and you should always get the best you can afford, but once they're hidden in the depths of your gaming rig, you'll never pay much attention to them. That said, the new Asus Pro WS 3000W Platinum is so wonderfully over-the-top that I'm drawn to it like a proto-hobbit to a band of gold.

I caught wind of the mighty PSU over at ComputerBase and immediately headed over to Asus' site to pore over its specs. Let's begin with the most important aspect here: the Pro WS range isn't aimed at gamers, as the construction and feature set are firmly in the workstation camp. That said, they will fit any decent-sized desktop case, and if you're feeling flush and foolish, you could always pop one in.

The range-topper is the Pro WS 3000W Platinum, and as the name clearly states, this is a 3,000-watt PSU. Yep, three thousand watts. It's that high because it's designed to power up to four GeForce RTX 5090 cards. Or just one and never even notice it.

As well as supporting a ludicrous number of GPUs, and the obligatory CPU and motherboard requirements, you've also got scope to host a small mountain of other devices via four 8-pin PCIe and six SATA/Molex connectors. You'd probably need all those just to power the sheer volume of fans required to keep four RTX 5090s from melting the motherboard, though.

For me, though, I just really like how industrial it looks. There's no mere flimsy metal grill covering the cooling fan here; the PSU's casing itself acts as a barrier to inquisitive fingers, and it just shouts heft and solidness.

(Image credit: Asus)

Now, I should imagine that you'll be thinking that the Pro WS 3000W Platinum is rather expensive. And you'd be right if you are, as ComputerBase says the range-topper has an estimated MSRP of €699 (around $822/£602 with current exchange rates). It's not due to appear until the last few months of 2025, so the price may alter somewhat by then.

But while 699 euros is a lot for a PSU, it's actually not that bad considering its capabilities. I'd say that it's better value than the other Pro WS models, but none of them are what I'd call excessive: the 2,200 W one is €599 and the 1,600 W version is a surprising €479. If you head over to Amazon and check out other 1,600 W PSUs and you'll see that they're all just as pricey, if not more.

That's a surprise because you'd expect a 'workstation' product to sport a 'workstation' tax, but if Asus does stick to these prices, then fair play to them for not going wild with the price tags. I suppose the specs are ludicrous enough for anyone.

One thing that's worth noting about all PSUs is that they typically hit their peak efficiency at around 50% of the maximum rated load. The exact point varies from model to model, but I reckon that this one will run best in the 1,500 W region. That's still more power than most RTX 5090 gaming rigs will draw, but if you have an extreme overclocked one, then this supply could be the perfect match.

Alas, I'll never be able to afford one and my house has rather iffy electrics—I'd hate to plug a fully-loaded Pro WS 3000W Platinum into any of my sockets—but one can dream, yes? Famous fictional characters may be driven to a life of desperate yearning by cursed rings of power, but it's chonkmeister power supplies for me.