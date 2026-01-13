Between potential power supply price increases and the not too distant memory of melty cables, it feels like we were due for a spot of PSU recall news. However, Lian Li's latest announcement offers a delightful, low-stakes twist in a seemingly familiar tale.

So, what's the story? Well, for one this isn't a straight recall. Lian Li is offering to replace the SX Platinum Series PSU's power cables, but not because they are in any way faulty. Instead, it's because initial batches of the platinum white cables look ever so slightly "purple".

Lian Li wrote, "After further review, we agree that the current white cables do carry a noticeable purple hue, which may not be visually ideal for certain PC build aesthetics. For users who prefer a cleaner and more unified look, we’re happy to provide a replacement set of pure white cables to replace the existing ones and better complement their PC builds."

Placed side-by-side, the difference is subtle but undeniable. Folks looking to replace their loosely lilac power cables need only submit a request via Lian Li's support request form.

Now, I'm a fiend for purple hardware and personally don't see a problem with the lightly lavender cables—these could look banging in a patchwork purple build, for instance…and I may or may not be scouring eBay for these very cables as I type. However, if you've built an all-white everything gaming PC, I can see how distracting even a little bit of uninvited blue spectrum light would be.

(Image credit: Lian Li)

Lian Li now also offers the RS Series PSU, a power supply with a swivel-y connector that we first saw back during Computex 2025. The unusual feature can rotate 90 degrees in order to allow for a wider variety of cable management solutions for your system. As neat as that is, our Jacob voiced some concerns when he saw it last year, writing that long-term, "it could add a big point of failure to a PSU to have stuff moving about in there." Obviously, that remains to be seen, as the RS Series PSU has not been the subject of any product notices from Lian Li.

The same cannot be said for the company's HydroShift II LCD-C 360 and HydroShift II LCD-S water coolers. Over the last six months, Lian Li has addressed the latter model's USB detection issues and pump speed problems. The company has also sent replacement parts out to those who can't get the cooler to work with their motherboard due to power issues.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additionally, Lian Li also addressed the LCD-S model's AMD mounting bracket tolerance issues last year, as well as USB disconnections, and the cooler's improperly functioning Advanced Mode earlier this month. When it comes to hardware complaints, those definitely pale in comparison to some, and makes slightly purple power cables an almost pleasing change of pace for PC gamers.