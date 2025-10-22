Cooler Master recommends physically tampering with its angled 12V-2x6 GPU power connector to make it fit better. Yes THAT GPU power connector. Even worse, the 'fix' doesn't work

It's not like we're messing with hundreds of dollars of hardware here, right?

melted 12VHPWR power connector
(Image credit: NorthridgeFix)

Will the drama ever end for the 12V-2x6 power connector? GPU meltgate still hasn't really ended and companies are seemingly hellbent on fumbling the ball when it comes to the connector's design. And then apparently recommending potentially dangerous 'fixes' that, er, don't even work.

At least, that seems to be the case with Cooler Master's support recommendation to a customer who connected support about a power connector that wouldn't fit their GPU.

A Cooler Master MWE Gold 1250 V2 ATX 3.1 power supply

This is the Cooler Master MWE Gold 1250 V2 ATX 3.1, which comes with the problem cable in question. (Image credit: Cooler Master)

In fact, he explains that the results he saw would almost certainly cause the cable to fail in an uncontrolled environment unlike his, which has active current monitoring and automatic shutdown safety measures.

The real kick in the teeth here, though, is that this 'fix' doesn't even seem to be a fix for the issue. The problem, Igor identifies, is not the angle of the cable, but a guiding clip that remains on the plug even once you unclip the right-angle element. This will interfere with a large number of especially high-end graphics cards (you know, the ones that draw all the power) and make it difficult to make a secure connection.

What this reveals is arguably a much worse issue than originally thought. Igor finds that, because this little latch that catches on the GPU cover thanks to the sunken socket in the RTX 5070 Ti he's using, this stops the cable plugging in all the way. This is particularly dangerous for these cables because having the cables properly seated is one of the main ways to decrease the chances of them melting. That's why companies have started making the pins yellow, because that way you can notice the yellow if they're not plugged in all the way.

That the Cooler Master cable is designed this way leads Igor to conclude that "neither a practical quality control nor a mechanical test on real hardware can have taken place."

"No manufacturer who had even once tried to use this connector in a current high-end GPU such as an RTX 5090 Suprim, a 4090 Strix or similar cards would have been able to get past this design without noticing the massive design flaw. The connector is simply too high, the cap too bulky and the exit angle of the cables too steep. Even a single installation test would have shown that the mechanical fit is not given."

So, we seem to have a cable that just doesn't work with many modern high-end GPUs, and a proposed 'fix' that doesn't fix anything but instead makes failure and damage even more likely. Yeah, I'd be keeping away from this one.

Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Hardware Writer

Jacob Fox

Hardware Writer

Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.

