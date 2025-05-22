Tryx's new AIO cooler features two LCD screens and a display shelf, because it's Computex

As much as I enjoy my shelf full of Miku Hatsune figures, I can't help but wonder if there isn't a better way to display them all. After all, she's a star—and so is she, and her, and her with the bunny ears as well. However, rather than pop to Ikea and pick up a glass cabinet, I'm thinking about giving the Vocaloid idol centre stage in a future PC build—and Tryx pulled back the curtain at Computex on what could be the perfect podium.

It is—drum roll, please—another shelf. Rather than the particleboard of my Ikea Micke desk, the shelf part of Tryx's 'Stage' AIO liquid CPU cooler features two four-inch HD screens instead. I guess that means I can sit a mini-Miku on this 'Stage' and then get creative with some virtual backup dancers. I wonder if I can get my colleagues to volunteer some selfies.

Tryx has not yet confirmed Stage's pricing information, but the show floor display did feature a swish 'patent-pending' sticker. That said, it's worth noting a flashy display shelf for glass-panelled cases isn't an unheard of idea.

Geometric Future's Model 5 case previously featured what is described as a "Fun yet functional built-in display platform" for just one example. The same company also showed off their new Model 3 case at this year's Computex, it too featuring an interior display shelf sans any sign of a screen.

(Image credit: Future)

Tryx is also not the only company at Computex 2025 showing off yet more screens intended for the inside of your PC case. For instance, Lian Li showed off a case screen that will be available for only $109, while Corsair's Xeneon Edge seems a little confused about the distinction between a 'case screen' and a normal PC monitor. Even Cooler Master showed off modular LCD and LED screen attachments for customising its new liquid cooler, the Atmos II.

Listen, I like RGB lighting on my peripherals and my components as much as the next person. However, paying however much for a screen I'm definitely not going to be gluing my eyeballs to seems a little much.

Strapping such screens onto a display shelf feels especially ludicrous to me. While I definitely wouldn't want particleboard inside my PC, it's proven a reasonable enough perch for my army of Miku, and I'd definitely settle for a slightly less all-singing, all-dancing 'Stage' for my case.

