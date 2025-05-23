Noctua finally cracks the case market with a fan-equipped chassis that 'can substantially reduce noise' and now I want an all-Noctua rig

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Noctua's iconic chocolate and vanilla swirl colourway is about as notable as its fans. If you want a high-performing fan in your PC case, there's a good chance Noctua is the one providing it. Now, you can get even more Noctua as a case has just been announced. It's a collaboration with Antec on its gorgeous Flux Pro case, but kitted out with some special Noctua hardware.

On the ground floor of Computex 2025, our Jacob managed to get a look, and not only is the case pretty, but almost entirely built with Noctua parts, including its own PSU, array of fans, and even a pretty neat Asus x Noctua RTX graphics card.

Presumably, that graphics card is the Asus x Noctua RTX 4080, because it's certainly not the triple-fan chonkiness of the Asus RTX 5080 Noctua prototype it also revealed at Computex.

In a conversation with Hardware Canucks, a Noctua representative told them what makes Noctua's collaboration with Antec special. Unsurprisingly, the main changes Noctua made are around replacing stock fans with their own cream/brown variants.

This works out to three 140mm intake fans at the front of the rig, one exhaust fan in the back, and two 120 mm fans at the bottom, on top of the PSU. Noctua has also placed two fans above the CPU in the full prototype build, though this isn't part of the case.

The Noctua rep said, after much testing, integrating their fans "can substantially reduce noise levels." This information is backed up with fancy graphs showing the noise level in different scenarios compared to stock fans. Across the board, Noctua's data suggest its fans are better at handling the heat and bringing down the noise levels.

Noctua's fans are installed with anti-vibration mounts to "prevent the transmission of minute vibrations to the chassis," and fans beside each other are offset to avoid humming or vibrations due to their frequency. This is all to say it's a very fine-tuned case.

Noctua's case is the same as the standard Flux Pro on the outside, except Noctua is etched into the walnut wood plating, and the grating under the glass panel is also a clean, deep brown. In that grating is a display (yes, we've seen a lot of displays at Computex this year) which can show GPU and CPU temperature with Antec's iUnity software.

Given the fans are reportedly so efficient, having a built-in temperature reading just feels like bragging at a certain point.

According to Hardware Canucks, there's around $300 worth of Noctua fans in the case, but Noctua claims it is currently working on bringing the MSRP of the case below what you would expect to pay for the fans and the case separately.

The standard Flux Pro currently fetches $180 at Newegg and Amazon. Given you don't have to install and fine-tune the fans if you buy the Noctua edition, getting the case and fans below MSRP would be a tempting offer. It helps that the case looks like it wouldn't be out of place in a library, and likely wouldn't be loud enough to disturb readers either.