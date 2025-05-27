A fabric-covered PC case was not on my Computex 2025 bingo card but I'm surprisingly into it

A fabric-covered PC case would usually spell disaster and yet I'm all over Tryx's new chassis. It's called the Tryx Flova and it's covered head-to-toe in a breathable fabric.

Breathable being the key word there. The front panel of the Flova is actually coated in the stuff, which means any fans you might have sat behind it are going to be pulling air through it. That's likely to cause some degradation to performance—even a fine dust filter will impact airflow—but Tryx has thought of an alternative.

The Flova comes with a cross-flow fan that is mounted to the side of the tempered glass side panel and pulls in air from the length of the vent. This works in conjunction with the fans behind the fabric, so if airflow was any issue through that breathable fabric, it shouldn't be a dealbreaker. That cross-flow fan sounds pretty interesting anyways, just as a thing to use in other applications, though I wonder if it's slightly less reliable or louder than a traditional fan design.

There's also fabric along the power supply shroud, which also surrounds the front panel IO. That's in an odd place, floating on the side panel, but it could work with the PC sat atop of your desk, rather than under it.

This case comes in black, white, and pink. Or at least those are the colours Tryx had ready to show off at the show. An important detail for the pink case, and the thing that makes it look especially good, is the full pink motherboard tray, mounts, IO covers and even storage cages on the rear.

On all three case colours there appear to be colour-matched wooden feet, too. A lighter finish for the white and pink cases and a darker one for the black. That's a nice detail.

I don't have much more to share on this case right now, such as price or availability. Tryx has little more available bar a few basic details in its provided information. But there is one more case from its booth at Computex 2025 that I just had to check out.

It's called Arcvision and it has a curved screen built into its side panel. The AMOLED screen looks pretty familiar; it looks a match for the one loaded onto the Tryx Panorama 360 liquid cooler, but it might be slightly easier to spot it on the outside of the Arcvision than inside a case through a tempered glass side panel. At least, it might be better for monitoring stats on a PC case, whereas a cooler mount is better suited to just showing off.

Tryx suggests the curved tempered glass on the Arcvision is a great complement to a Panorama cooler, meaning it thinks you should just go with screens on both.

The display on the Arcvision is an optional extra. You can also swap it for one of a few different panels. Once again, there's not a great deal of information available as to when we'll get our hands on the Arcvision, but presumably we'll see Tryx launching everything at its booth within the next 12 months or so.

We should hear more about Arcvision, Flova, and fishtank-style Luca and airflow-optimised Luca Air cases in the near future, so keep an eye out for that.