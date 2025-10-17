PayPal's crypto partner accidentally minted $300,000,000,000,000 worth of stablecoins, which is more than twice the world's total GDP

PayPal's blockchain partner, Paxos, looks to have made something of a maths-related whoopsie earlier this week, as it mistakenly minted $300 trillion worth of its stablecoin, PYUSD.

That figure might look massive in its own right, but it's even more impressive when you take into account that it's more than double the world's GDP—which is currently estimated to be around $111 trillion, based on figures from 2024.

The error was spotted by eagle-eyed market watchers on Etherscan, a block explorer and analytics platform, and was said to be fixed within 20 minutes (via CNBC). The company released a statement on X confirming the erroneous minting of coins, describing it as an internal technical error. "There is no security breach," the post continues. "Customer funds are safe. We have addressed the root cause."

What that root cause was, we may never know. I like to imagine it might have been someone dropping a sandwich on their keyboard, because that's often how my mistakes are made. Still, a commenter in the thread below has theorised that it may have been a result of forgetting to account for six decimal places, which is my kinda maths screw up.

At 3:12 PM EST, Paxos mistakenly minted excess PYUSD as part of an internal transfer. Paxos immediately identified the error and burned the excess PYUSD. This was an internal technical error. There is no security breach. Customer funds are safe. We have addressed the root…October 15, 2025

Or perhaps a fat-finger error, both in the technical and financial sense? Anyway, what's more interesting still is the fact that PSYUSD is advertised as a dollar-pegged stablecoin, which is said by the company to be "fully backed by US dollar deposits, US treasuries, and similar cash equivalents."

In the case of $300 trillion worth of coins, however, that would be literally impossible. And while said arrangement is guaranteed by Paxos, this error has demonstrated that the generation of new coins does not appear to be tied to those aforementioned reserves under its system—which has led some to suggest that a proof-of-reserve mechanism should be necessary for stablecoin issuance.

Because, well, money is more of an abstract concept than ever these days, and crypto is even more abstract still. In this case, however, the mistake was quickly rectified, the coins were "burned" into non-existence, and PSYD has kept its spot as the sixth-largest stablecoin in the world.

All's well that ends well I guess, but I'd imagine whoever made such an error in the first place is having a particularly bad week. My sympathies. Happens to the best of us, y'know?