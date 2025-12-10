I'm going to be so real with you right now: my knowledge of 3D printing largely begins and ends with whatever project my professional artist bestie is cooking up. What tends to emerge from their 3D printer are claws, teeth, and horns—but I don't doubt that even they wouldn't mind a few more colourful filaments among their 3D printing palette.

Enter Noctua and Prusa Research, announcing two new 3D printing filaments in the cooling component brand's signature shades of brown and beige. The Prusament PLA Noctua Beige and Prusament PLA Noctua Brown filaments are already available via Prusa Research, costing $33/£31/€33 for each 1 kg spool.

It feels a bit weird to be a fan of, well, a fan brand, but Noctua clearly knows what it has with that colour scheme (white and dark chocolate-themed PC components, mmm). As such, it's no surprise that this collaboration's main selling point is 3D printing parts for your own brown-n-beige Noctua build.

Prusa Research's CEO and founder, Josef Prusa, commented, "Building your own PC has always been quite common here in the Czech Republic, and I remember using Noctua fans in my own builds back in the day. Since then, I’ve seen so many community projects trying to match Noctua’s iconic colour scheme without ever finding a perfect fit. I'm really happy we got to team up with Noctua to bring these colour-matched filaments to the market."

The filaments are all manufactured in-house by Prusa Research, itself based in Prague. Noctua writes in its announcement, "This guarantees flawless, consistent quality with extremely tight tolerances (±0.02 mm), maximum colour accuracy and continuous monitoring."

(Image credit: Noctua/Drop)

If you too want to take your next build to choco-land, Noctua itself offers 3D files for fan grills, ducts, and much more at Printables.com. These can be printed using the new filaments, and Noctua writes, "Thanks to their convenient handling, low warpage, high hardness, suitability for prints of various sizes and, last but not least, nice looking finish, Prusament PLA filaments are suitable for beginners and advanced users alike."

Well, I'd say that's all the encouragement I need to give 3D printing a go. D'you reckon my bestie will pause her latest commission so I can spend hours 3D printing the dollhouse desktop shell of my dreams?