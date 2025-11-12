My new, new favorite deep Windows lore: in 2004 Microsoft got caught shipping Windows XP with audio files made using cracked software

The giveaway was the name of the cracker, "Deepz0ne," buried in the metadata.

Windows XP hills, cracked in half
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Last week I shared some delightful trivia about Windows' Bluetooth drivers, which really don't seem like they should be compatible with the words "delightful trivia." But they are! Microsoft had to make a carveout in its Bluetooth driver code for a specific mouse—its own Wireless Notebook Presenter Mouse 8000, released in 2006—because someone stuck a ® symbol in the name and caused the driver code to break.

After I wrote that story, PC Gamer reader Bill (not Gates) emailed me with his own favorite bit of Windows lore and easily one-upped Microsoft mucking up its Bluetooth code.

Well, maybe you could, but Bill didn't. This story actually goes back to 2004, when it was reported by German publication PC Welt. If you happen to have an old XP machine around, you can even find the files at WINDOWS\Help\Tours\WindowsMediaPlayer\Audio\Wav.

I'm not sure I buy that explanation, but even if true, it seems to suggest that the placeholder file in question was still created using cracked Sound Forge. So at the very least someone on the XP team—or perhaps more likely, an external contractor working on the sound effects—had downloaded an illicitly made file and had it lying around during production.

