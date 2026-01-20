Meta knowingly earns ad money from 'criminals and scammers' claims UK gambling watchdog

Meta's searchable ad library for Facebook and Instagram is a 'window into criminality'.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Cheng Xin)
Meta is allegedly "turning a blind eye" to illegal online casinos advertising on Facebook and Instagram. So says the Gambling Commission, a government body that regulates gambling services and activities in the UK. Very likely, few will be surprised by this conclusion.

During a speech at the ICE Barcelona trade show (via Reuters), the Gambling Commission's executive director Tim Miller said that anyone who has spent "even a little time" on Facebook or Instagram will have been served ads for illegal online casinos.

