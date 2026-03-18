I've used dummy RAM kits before. Usually, a pair of DIMMs that contain no memory chips is simply acting as a shell to match other functioning DIMMs in the remaining slots, often with RGB lighting to match. They're hella satisfying, I must admit, but, ultimately, needless. That's what I thought this V-color announcement was all about: new dummy sticks. But it's actually something stranger.

V-color has announced 1+1 value packs: a DDR5 DIMM alongside a matching dummy DIMM. Yes, it's a single-channel memory kit, but it appears as though it's dual-channel.

These kits are available in 16 GB or 24 GB capacities (1x 16 GB/1x 24 GB) under the Manta XSky and XFinity branding.

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The memory crisis is really doing a number on things, huh? With memory chips going for a huge premium and hard to come by, manufacturers are looking to slim down offerings to keep prices lower. Currently, a dual-channel DDR5-6000 32 GB kit is upwards of $350 today; a 48 GB kit is over $500.

So, I get the need for cheaper options, and why manufacturers are doing things previously thought a bit silly to give gamers some options.

V-color is offering says the new kits are "designed for gamers who want a more accessible way into DDR5." It also notes that "this gives real DDR5 performance today while keeping the clean dual DIMM RGB look that many builders want in their systems."

(Image credit: V-color)

V-color says: "This allows builders to start with one module now, lower their upfront cost, and upgrade later with a second memory module when needed."

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Most consumer-grade processors offer two memory channels. These are split between the four DIMM slots on most motherboards, though some only come with two. A single stick of DDR5 will only occupy a single channel, which can reduce the overall performance by some margin, depending on how memory-intensive the task at hand is. So, you want two DIMMs to maximise performance. This being pretty expensive to do nowadays.

Buying a single stick to save cash, then upgrading down the line, is an option. Though this can sometimes lead to instability with XMP/EXPO, due to slight variances in even otherwise identical DIMMs, it often works just fine in my own experience. But, ya know, anecdotal evidence with a small dataset—pinch of salt and all that.

The alternative is to ditch DDR5 altogether. It's not an ideal solution, as DDR4 is slower than DDR5, if only a little bit for gaming, and your choice of chip is restricted to older architectures. Your main options are the Ryzen 5000 series with a compatible AM4 motherboard, both of which are still pretty widely available today.

(Image credit: Future)

In doing so, you can score 32 GB of DDR4 for just over $200—a ridiculous price for what it is, but a big saving compared to DDR5.

I'm yet to see a price for V-color's 1+1 kits. Retailers should see them soon, including Newegg, but a cursory search brings up nothing as of yet. Pricing is so important here. If V-color is throwing in a dummy DIMM for next to nothing, maybe there's something to this so-called value pack. If not, and the dummy kit costs more than a single DIMM, you're better off putting your money someplace safe to spend on a second, matching DIMM in future.