Forget about PCs or LLMs, Micron says driverless cars and humanoid bots will soon be gobbling up 300 GB of RAM per device

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If you want clever machines, you're going to need a load of memory.

A driver seat perspective of a steering wheel turning without the driver&#039;s direct control.
(Image credit: PCA Cyber Security (formerly PCAutomotive))

As if there wasn't already preposterous levels of demand for computer memory, Micron has identified two new classes of device that will soon be gobbling up RAM in huge quantities. Apparently, both autonomous cars and humanoid robots will need hundreds of gigabytes of the stuff.

Speaking during Micron's recent earnings call with Wall Street's best bean counters, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra explained how both driverless cars and other kinds of bots will seen generate huge demand for memory.

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A photo of a 128 GB Crucial DDR5-6400 CUDIMM kit.

Remember when Micron made memory for we mere PC gamers? (Image credit: Future)

"Humanoid robots will be AI-enabled and will be powered by a compute platform that rivals that of a high-end L4-capable automobile, thus requiring significant memory and storage capacity."

Micron says it is actually tooling up to produce "the industry's first automotive-grade 1γ LPDDR5 DRAM" to service that particular market. But increasing capacity to meet all this demand is going to take time. "We expect both DRAM and NAND industry bit demand in calendar 2026 to be constrained by supply," Mehrotra said, and that despite overall RAM supply across the market growing by 20%.

All in all, this is a familiar tale with a new twist. It's ultimately still AI-driven, just not the usual data center stuff but instead AI-powered devices. If Micron is right and we really are "on the cusp of a 20-year growth vector in robotics," well, it's hard to see markets for components like memory chips normalising for a very, very long time indeed. Sorry about that.

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Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

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