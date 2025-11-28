The best Black Friday stocking filler deals to flesh out your Christmas shopping for the PC gamer in your life. And yes, that can include you, too

(Image credit: Glorious | HOTO | GameSir | Earfun) Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. Quick links

2. Stocking filler deals

3. Live updates

It's Black Friday. Everyone rejoice, because as well as being the perfect celebration of all that is good about consumerism (that's a positive, right?) it's also a really good time to get that Christmas shopping done that you've been putting off starting.

We're constantly digging through all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals to make sure we've got all the biggest discounts on gaming laptops, PCs, and graphics cards covered, as well as all the myriad bits of PC gaming tech that make up this wonderful hobby of ours. But, obviously, much of that stuff ain't exactly cheap, and however much you love your friends and family, a $1,600 notebook is never going to be a stocking filler.

So, I've taken it upon myself to cater to a more discerning, more value-oriented crowd, with the best Black Friday deals for well under $100 a pop. The good news is that I've already found a ton of them, and there are some genuinely great bits of tech in there, too.

I admit, you might find it tough to fit a gaming monitor into a stocking, but there's a 100 Hz panel just waiting for a long sock big enough...

Stocking filler deals

GameSir Nova Lite: $15.99 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ It's incredible to think you can spend so little and get a stick drift-resistant wireless controller that doesn't completely suck. Luckily for the GameSir Nova Lite, it does all of the above and manages to feel good and light in the hands, too. Key specs: Wired / wireless (Bluetooth and 2.4 Ghz) | Asymmetric | 309 g Price check: Amazon $19.74

GameSir Nova Lite: was $24.99 now $19.74 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ $5 off may not seem like a huge amount, but when you consider that's 20% of the Nova Lite's full price, it's a big deal. Offering 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, a USB wired mode, plus drift-less Hall effect joysticks, this little controller is the absolute best you can find at this price point. Key Specs: Wireless | 2.4GHz and Bluetooth | 309 g | Asymmetric thumbsticks

Save $2.80 Amazon Basics USB Condenser Microphone | Cardioid: was $26.99 now $24.19 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This little microphone might be cheap, but it's surprisingly good at doing its one task in life, as we found in our review. That's picking up your vocals from a desktop position, although it's even got a boom arm screw mounting for close up work—and it's pretty good at that, too. It's very cheap and very cheerful, but you don't get any software noise cancelling to play with. Can't have everything for well under $30, ey? Key specs: Condenser | USB Type-C | Mute button

Save $23.50 Logitech G305 Lightspeed: was $49.99 now $26.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is our favorite wireless budget mouse—it's nothing fancy, but it's lightweight, has great battery life, and uses a killer sensor. The only thing to note is that this deal isn't necessarily that out of left field—the G305 hasn't been at full price for a while, but it's still worth snagging if you need a nice budget option with no frills in time for Christmas. Key specs: Wireless | 12,000 DPI | Right-handed Price check: Best Buy $27.99

Save $12 SteelSeries QcK Performance | Speed: was $39.99 now $27.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is a mouse pad, and there's little else to say about it other than that it's high-quality in every way and is better than any I've tried in the last 20 years of PC gaming. Non-slip, super glidey for the Smooth version and great control for (you guessed it) the Control version, with the Balanced offering a little of both. Key specs: 16.54 x 19.29 inches | Smooth or Balanced | Low-profile stitching | Neoprene base

Save 25% ($10) Glorious Gaming Model O Eternal: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ You aren't packing an incredibly high DPI or polling rate into this mouse, but you are getting strong performance for the price, as well as a lightweight, comfortable build. Cheap and cheerful is the aim here, and it knocks it out of the park for just $30. Key specs: 12,000 DPI | 300 IPS | 1,000 Hz | 55 g Price check: Best Buy $29.99

Save $20 Hoto Electric Screwdriver: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Fewer torque settings and bits in this set compared to the more premium model but still plenty to play with for a PC build. Key specs: 25 bits | 3 torque settings | rechargeable

Save $8.60 Gamakay x NaughShark NS68: was $42.99 now $34.39 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ An 8 KHz polling rate, Hall effect switches, and rapid trigger. To think you can get all of this in a pretty striking white colourway for less than $40 makes the geeky hardware kid in me very happy. Sure, the Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 is noticeably a cheaper keyboard in feel, but those internals truly are phenomenal. Key specs: Wired | 8 KHz | Hall effect

Save $20 Logitech C920s : was $69.99 now $49.99 at Newegg Read more Read less ▼ Sometimes you just need a good default webcam for a reasonable price, in which case you'll be wanting some variation of the Logitech C920. We've picked the S model here, because it's on discount and it's just as good as all the other ones. Look atop most monitors, and you'll find some version of this sitting in the webcam spot, and for good reason. Use code "BFEFE62" for the full $20 discount. Key specs: 1080p/30 fps | USB



Price check: Amazon $54.99 (C920x model)

Save $26.80 EarFun Air Pro 4 | Bluetooth: was $79.99 now $53.19 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you're looking for a cheap pair of earbuds with some premium specs, the EarFun Air Pro 4 are much better than its name might suggest. They sound great and have excellent battery life, though the lack of a 2.4 GHz mode is a slight disappointment. Bluetooth with Game Mode is good enough, though. Key specs: Bluetooth 5.4 | 52-hour battery life (11 from earbuds, 41 in case) | 20 Hz - 22 kHz frequency response