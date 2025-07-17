"Listening to gamers is at the heart of what we do" says company that are putting out a hand shaped gaming keyboard with a thumbstick

NEW! Azeron Keyzen Gaming Keypad Features #azeron #keyzen #mechanicalkeyboard - YouTube Watch On

I've been saying for years now, the current standard setup for PC gaming needs to evolve. Keyboard and mouse offer more precision than a controller which tends to do a better job of translating movement. Then there's ergonomics and comfort to think of, all of which tells me there just has to be a better way, and maybe the folks at Azeron have found it with its newest weird hand shaped keyboard that comes complete with built-in thumbstick.

GamesRadar spotted the newest addition to the Azeron lineup being teased in the days up until its recent reveal. If you're unfamiliar with the brand, it's an EU effort known for making weird shaped, highly customisable, PC controllers. One of their earlier models from a few years back really impressed our reviewer with how comfortable and adjustable this odd little beastie manages to be.

The Azeron Keyzen looks to be a continuation of this doctrine, having a similar hand shaped design complete with curving keys designed to be easily reached by all fingers. One of the biggest features added to its purple and white facade is the inclusion of a hall effect thumbstick on the side.

These should make for a good quality stick experience that doesn't come down with drift after a few uses. It should pair nicely with the Chery MX switch options for the keys. You can also customise and map the stick just as you can all the other 30+ buttons on the device, which includes setting up macros, through the Azeron software on your PC.

If you're as interested as I am, there is a little bit of bad news. Currently the Azeron store isn't responding though I've been trying all day to get a look at the custom orders for this new PC controller. The good news is you should be able to pick up the Azeron Keyzen from the brands' Amazon store sometime soon. However you manage to get your hand on one, it looks like the base model will have you pony up $212 USD or €185 for the privilege.

For anyone still on the fence, checkout the video at the top of this page which details the full specs of the new Azeron Keyzen. It may look a little different to what we're used to, but I'm a bit fan of the possibilities involved in these hand shaped PC controllers. If listening to gamers is releasing delightful looking oddball peripherals, like the Azeron Keyzen, I think we should listen to them far more often. But maybe only about that one thing.