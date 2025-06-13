Imagine how big Nvidia's GB200 AI superchip is in person. Nope, it's even bigger than that

Nvidia's Jensen Huang announced the all-singing, all-dancing GB200 AI superchip back in March of 2024, as part of the Blackwell reveal at GTC. However, it's been difficult to get an impression of just how big one might be in person—until now, that is.

Dr. Moritz Lehmann has posted photos of the mighty AI mega-system on the Nvidia subreddit, and I'll spare teasing you any longer. It's an absolute honker of a board, demonstrated by a helpfully-spread hand for scale in what looks suspiciously like a Vulcan salute:

The GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip consists of one 72-core Nvidia Grace CPU and two Blackwell AI GPUs and can be configured with up to 372 GB of HBM3e memory, with a total bandwidth of 16 TB/s. I don't know about you, but I reckon those specs make the average gaming rig look a bit pedestrian. Mind you, it's not like the average consumer could afford one.

In response to a commenter asking how much a GB200 costs, Lehmann replied: "one entire NVL72 rack with 18 of these nodes goes for $3 million." Ah, pretty affordable then. I'll take two, don't cash the cheque until Tuesday.

There's also a rather tasty shot of the NVLink spine, which was held up by Huang himself at Computex 2025. The Nvidia head honcho commented at the time that it was a struggle to lift at 70 lbs, and it certainly looks like a hefty beast in the photos.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Mind you, when it comes to the capabilities, those super-sized dimensions come as no surprise. It contains 5,000 cables making for a combined length of two miles, and has a total bandwidth capacity of 130 TB/s. Or, as Huang memorably put it, "the peak traffic of the entire internet is 900 terabits per second. Divide that by eight. This moves more traffic than the entire internet."

It's also got lots of orange connectors. That's my contribution to the discussion here. I like orange and black. Together they look nice. Also the GB200 is very large, very powerful, and very expensive. Together we learn, ey?