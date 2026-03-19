Fake Pudgy Penguins phishing page 'plays dead' when it thinks it's being probed to avoid detection
The Web3 game launched just last month.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
There's a chance, if you don't care about / dislike NFTs (same), Web3 games (same), or cryptocurrency (three for three), you've never heard of Pudgy Penguins. But the NFT brand has somehow made its way onto Walmart shelves and launched a game this month, which has already been hit by a pretty nasty phishing scam.
As pointed out by Malwarebytes, the phishing site abuses the fact that the web browser game Pudgy World connects to users' crypto wallets to verify digital items.
The site is intended to mimic the verification step, which shows the user a fake wallet unlock screen. This then redirects them to hand over all of their information. "To the user, it looks for all the world like the real crypto wallet software they already trust."Article continues below
Malwarebytes notes that the level of detail on this phishing site is high, not only accurately replicating the site's design but even a pop-up window to resemble Reown WalletConnect, a wallet connection library that Pudgy World uses.
Interestingly, the fake pop-up then renders an overlay, designed to look like the legitimate unlock screen. Where Pudgy World might send users to their own downloaded software, this website instead employs an overlay, tricking them into believing their own applications are being used.
"For every browser extension wallet on the list, the phishing site renders an unlock screen built to match the real extension’s own visual identity, with the correct logo, colour scheme, button layout, and wording."
The cunning tricks don't end there. Malwarebytes notes it's a "page that plays dead for researchers" by testing hardware, checking if it's run in a virtual machine, and looking for automated tools. Effectively, the malicious element of the attack simply doesn't load if it suspects researchers are accessing it.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Crypto owners are among those most targeted by hackers, likely related to the amount of currency they have in their wallets, and how easy it is to obscure transactions through the blockchain. Just last month, we saw a social engineering scam deepfaking CEOs, using fake troubleshooting programs to steal cryptocurrency. Even Cloudflare's recent report on today's threat landscape echoes a focus on cryptobros.
Naturally, to avoid being caught up in any scam, be vigilant of sites you enter, what information you give away, and the people who talk to you. Scams are only getting smarter, so users and cybersecurity experts have to get just as smart in response.
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.