Fake Pudgy Penguins phishing page 'plays dead' when it thinks it's being probed to avoid detection

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The Web3 game launched just last month.

In this photo illustration a novelty Bitcoin token is photographed on a US Dollar bank note, on January 4, 2025 in Bath, England. The Cryptocurrency market has recently received a significant boost by the election of Donald Trump with hopes of the start of a policy framework that could see Bitcoin as a strategic asset
(Image credit: Getty Images / Anna Barclay)

There's a chance, if you don't care about / dislike NFTs (same), Web3 games (same), or cryptocurrency (three for three), you've never heard of Pudgy Penguins. But the NFT brand has somehow made its way onto Walmart shelves and launched a game this month, which has already been hit by a pretty nasty phishing scam.

As pointed out by Malwarebytes, the phishing site abuses the fact that the web browser game Pudgy World connects to users' crypto wallets to verify digital items.

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A picture of an impersonation site of Pudgy Penguines

MalwareBytes' capture of the Pudgy Penguins impersonation site (Image credit: Malwarebytes / Pudgy Penguins)

"For every browser extension wallet on the list, the phishing site renders an unlock screen built to match the real extension’s own visual identity, with the correct logo, colour scheme, button layout, and wording."

The cunning tricks don't end there. Malwarebytes notes it's a "page that plays dead for researchers" by testing hardware, checking if it's run in a virtual machine, and looking for automated tools. Effectively, the malicious element of the attack simply doesn't load if it suspects researchers are accessing it.

Crypto owners are among those most targeted by hackers, likely related to the amount of currency they have in their wallets, and how easy it is to obscure transactions through the blockchain. Just last month, we saw a social engineering scam deepfaking CEOs, using fake troubleshooting programs to steal cryptocurrency. Even Cloudflare's recent report on today's threat landscape echoes a focus on cryptobros.

Naturally, to avoid being caught up in any scam, be vigilant of sites you enter, what information you give away, and the people who talk to you. Scams are only getting smarter, so users and cybersecurity experts have to get just as smart in response.

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James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

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