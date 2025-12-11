Handheld PC maker Ayaneo unveils its first phone, the Pocket Play, with a hidden controller behind a sliding screen

News
By published

Slide to the left, slide to the right… CRISS-CROSS!

The Ayaneo Pocket play smartphone floats in a pink-blue gradient void.
(Image credit: Ayaneo)

Handheld gaming hardware head Ayaneo has just unveiled its first phone. The Ayaneo Pocket Play is a smartphone with a sliding display that can be pushed up to reveal a d-pad, AXBY face buttons, and two virtual joystick touchpads.

Ayaneo had previously teased this gaming-geared phone early last month. Now, there's a fresh blog post in Ayaneo's typically effusive style about the Pocket Play, plus a Kickstarter page. However, tech specs remain thin on the ground.

Though foldable gaming handhelds aren't yet mainstream, foldable phones sort of are for those with deep pockets—and you've got to treat those bits of kit like the little princes they are if you want that pliable screen to keep working. Mind you, one creator's multi-day stream that tested the hinge of a Samsung Fold 200,000 times may suggest modern foldable phones are hardier than I'm giving them credit for.

Legion Go S SteamOS edition
Best handheld PC 2025

1. Best overall:
Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS

2. Best budget:
Steam Deck

3. Best Windows:
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X

4. Best big screen:
Lenovo Legion Go

5. Best compact:
Ayaneo Flip DS


👉Check out our full handheld gaming PC guide👈

TOPICS
Jess Kinghorn
Jess Kinghorn
Hardware Writer

Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending the last seven working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not writing about all things hardware here, she’s getting cosy with a horror classic, ranting about a cult hit to a captive audience, or tinkering with some tabletop nonsense.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.