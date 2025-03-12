Samsung's handheld prototype delivers folding phone screens to Switch-like gaming hardware, and I am absolutely here for it

Samsung’s Stretchable, Rollable and Foldable Screens Are on Display at MWC 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Folding screens are one of the pieces of consumer tech that tells me we're definitely living in the future. Not necessarily the good future, but a future, at least. I've been daily driving Samsung's folding phones for a few years now, and the ability to bend a screen in half to shove a several thousand dollar device into my pocket is perversely satisfying. This new handheld prototype from the Korean tech giant finally gives us a glimpse of what these screens can look like in a gaming portable.

Metro spotted the Samsung Flex Gaming device being demonstrated at the annual MWC25 trade show in Barcelona. Videos and pics taken from the show floor, such as the ZDnet and CNET ones, give us a look at the device, which at first glance resembles most handhelds currently available. It has the popular Nintendo Switch style design with controllers on either side of a large central screen. This also happens to be the same kind of design we see in most of the best handheld gaming PCs, such as the Steam Deck or Asus Rog Ally X.

The biggest problem with these devices is the balance between size, screen, and power. We want a screen big enough to actually game on, and enough space to pack in the tech, while still having the unit actually be portable. Folding screens could be a great answer to this, especially as they get better with every iteration. We've had both the Fold and Flip phones in this household for a few years now, and I genuinely like them.

One of the biggest questions people usually have is about the crease in the screen where the fold happens, and how visible it is. It's a tough one to answer because videos don't really give the same experience as handling these products in real life. I can happily say that I don't notice the crease at all while using the devices I own. I can only hope the same would be true on a portable handheld like this

Another trepidation people have is assuming the folding devices are easy to break, which is a fair assumption. Moving parts always add extra vulnerability and these screens aren't glass, they're plastic. When you're paying such a premium for a device you use every day, you really don't want something fragile.

The Fold and Flips that have run through this household have all been surprisingly robust, and have had their fair share of mishaps and still survived. I've had the occasional warranty job with lifting protectors, and even a crack that developed along the fold. It hasn't felt any more problematic than any other phone I've had. If anything, being able to enclose my main screen has likely kept it safer from general damage.

I feel a gaming device would have far fewer closes and opens during its life, and generally be less exposed to potential harm. Being able to fold it away and pop it in my bag the same way I do my phone sounds great. In the video from CDNET you can see the control sticks pop into opposing holes when folded, and that looks really cute and satisfying too. Bring on foldable gaming handhelds, I say.

Samsung's prototype makes no promises to actually solidify from its current vapourwear state, but does a great job helping me dream. Maybe we're more likely to get something closer to Lenovo's leaked foldable laptop than a Samsung solution. We're set to see Microsoft come out with its own handheld later this year too, so hopefully as more big players get in on the action, we'll see more innovation in these handy little devices.