Yes, one line in a config file for Intel's graphics software really does say 'multi frame generation' but we probably shouldn't get our hopes up

While the graphics card market is dominated by Nvidia in terms of share, when it comes to performance-enhancement technologies, it's a much more even playing field. This is especially true when it comes to frame generation, as Intel has a system that's better than AMD's, even though it's far behind in discrete GPU sales. And if the naming of some software configuration code is anything to go by, Intel might even have something planned to put its frame gen tech on par with Nvidia's.

The code in question is an 'extensible application markup language' file that Intel uses to configure how its Graphics Software app. It basically determines which menus, options, etc, get shown for whatever Arc graphics cards or iGPU you have in your PC. Sharp-eyed Redditor Organic-Bird-587 noticed something distinctly unusual in the wording of one section.

You can see the heading for the code section clearly states 'Multi-Frame Generation (XeSS)', and the reason why this is noteworthy is because Intel's current implementation of XeSS Frame Generation isn't 'multi' at all; the algorithm only creates a single frame, just like AMD's system does. However, Nvidia's DLSS 4 frame gen tech can produce up to three additional frames, hence why it's called Multi Frame Generation (MFG)

So, does this mean Intel is about to drop an XeSS update on us all and bring AI-powered MFG to everyone? Possibly, but the reference to it in the file certainly isn't proof by itself. The entry has been in Intel's Arc drivers since at least June (possibly May, as I'm still working my way through every driver set to confirm) but here we are, three months on, and no sign of Intel MFG.

However, it's an obvious route for Intel to be taking with XeSS, because as things currently stand, multi frame generation is the only thing that's missing from the portfolio of AI performance technologies. Just like AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) package, XeSS isn't restricted to Intel GPUs, and the only technical requirement for using XeSS Frame Generation is a graphics card that supports Shader Model 6.4.

Intel's algorithms aren't as widely supported in games as FSR is, but they produce arguably better-looking results, for exactly the same performance gains. If XeSS MFG can be added to the package, then that would be the cherry on top of the cake. Of course, this could all be a total nothingburger, and the code heading might just be something that Intel uses internally; it might not have any plans for introducing MFG any time soon or even at all.

But when it comes to GPUs, we all love to hope for the best, no matter what the facts are saying. If I can be permitted to paraphrase a line from a certain Matrix film: "Hope, it is the quintessential PC gamer's delusion, simultaneously the source of their greatest strength, and their greatest weakness."