Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics cards are said to be revealed 'in about 10 days' and are expected to 'be on the shelf a month later'

Nvidia's entry-level RTX 50 cards will soon be here. Or not if there aren't any stocks, like the rest of the Blackwell range.

Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles
(Image credit: Future)

If you've missed out on the launches of the RTX 5090, then the RTX 5080, then the RTX 5070 Ti, and then the RTX 5070, the RTX 5060 might be your last chance, as signs point to it launching very soon.

As pointed out by VideoCardz, and attributed to 'the most recent whispers', Nvidia is reportedly eyeing up an announcement date of March 13, next Thursday. This same report suggests that we will not only get the RTX 5060 card but also the RTX 5060 Ti cards in both a 16 GB and 8 GB variant in April.

Linked to this, the only leak we can currently verify is from Zed Wang, who previously accurately leaked the launch of the 16 GB RTX 4060 Ti back in 2023. In a tweet posted this week, they said

"The RTX 5060 family will be released in about 10 days but will be on the shelf a month later."

Late last month, the 16 GB variant of the RTX 5060 Ti was rumored to launch at the end of March, so if this Wang's rumors proves to be true, the previous one may have guessed a little early. Both versions of the 5060 Ti card are said to have a 180 W TGP, and we don't yet have a price on any of these three cards.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti graphics card

(Image credit: Future)

Interestingly, both 5060 Ti cards reportedly having the same TGP is markedly different from the 160 W v 165 W TGP of the 8 GB and 16 GB variant of the RTX 4060 Ti, respectively.

The previous report suggested the 16 GB version of the RTX 5060 Ti would arrive a little earlier, and the 16 GB model will presumably be more expensive, so this could make for an incentive for consumers to buy the more expensive card. We don't yet have a more specific date on the RTX 5060 family launch, but they are all expected to be on shelves in April.

Whether or not potential customers will actually get their hands on them is still to be seen, and if it's anything like the other 50 series launches, you will have to be very lucky to sport one in your rig anytime soon.

Best gaming PC: The top pre-built machines.
Best gaming laptop: Great devices for mobile gaming.

