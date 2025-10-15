OLED monitors are the perfect match for any speedy gaming PC and if you're eyeballing a new ultrawide, we've just crowned a new champion for you to consider

Ultra wide, ultra speed, but thankfully, not ultra expensive.

Gigabyte MO34WQC2 ultrawide OLED gaming monitor
(Image credit: Future)

Even though OLED gaming monitors have been around for a good while now, I still get asked whether they're really as good as everyone says they are and if they're really worth buying. My basic answers to those questions are usually 'Yes' and 'Yes'. Let me explain.

For many years, my primary display was a 27-inch 4K 60 Hz TN Acer model that I bought over 12 years ago. It then became my secondary monitor when I got another Acer 27-inch 4K IPS screen, about seven years ago, this time with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The difference between the two was night and day, quite literally, as the older one's backlights were beginning to fade.

Then, near the beginning of this year, I got my hands on the best OLED gaming monitor around, the MSI MPG 321URX. That's a 32-inch 4K display, with a 240 Hz refresh rate. Compared to the 4K 144 Hz Acer, it's notably better to work on and game with for many hours, and against the ancient 4K 60 Hz Acer, there's just no contest at all.

If you're thinking about upgrading your display to an OLED, and you're currently using similarly old monitors, then you'll feel the same way as I did. Nothing beats OLED when it comes to eye-popping colours and blistering screen speed. But which one to get? Well, how about you mosey on over to our best OLED gaming monitor guide?

We've just updated it with a new recommendation for the best ultrawide option, the Gigabyte MO34WQC2. Just as OLED is the best for pure eye nirvana, ultrawides are fantastic for immersing yourself fully into games. The MO34WQC2's gentle 1800R curvature and 34-inch width will cosset your head in gaming goodness.

Image 1 of 3
Gigabyte MO34WQC2 ultrawide OLED gaming monitor
(Image credit: Future)

Admittedly, we weren't super sold on the monitor when it launched earlier this year, but that's only because of its $800 price tag. That's a fair old chunk of money for a 3,440 x 1,440 display, and Gigabyte wasn't really bringing anything new to the table. However, its price is now significantly lower (for example, just $700 at Newegg), and that makes all the difference.

Sure, it's hardly what you'd call budget, but if you already have a powerful gaming PC or you're planning on buying one very soon before they're priced into the realms of ridiculousness, then for the price of a powerful graphics card, it makes sense to pair such a PC with a marvellous monitor.

Now, someone ask me if spending over $1,000 on a handheld gaming PC is a good idea...

The best OLED gaming monitors

