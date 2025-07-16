MSI releases new all-bright HDR mode update for its QD-OLED gaming monitors but OLED's underlying limitations remain

When testing MSI's QD-OLED monitors, such as the new MSI MPG 322URX, we've generally come away impressed, especially by the HDR performance. One catch has been that the two HDR modes those displays offer both come with clear compromises. But perhaps no longer, thanks to a new HDR mode MSI is releasing as an update.

Until now, MSI (and other OLED monitor makers, for that matter) have included two optional HDR modes, HDR True Black 400 and HDR 1000. To boil the differences right down, HDR True Black 400 offers a generally brighter picture but with more limited HDR peaks for small, really bright objects, while HDR 1000 hits those super bright highs on very small areas of the screen, but generally looks dimmer.

The net result is that HDR True Black 400 mode has been better for bright outdoor scenes, while HDR 1000 gives better results for dark scenes with small, bright highlights. But the last thing you want to do while playing games is to switch between modes every time the image changes from generally bright to generally dark and vice versa, right?

MSI has introduced a new EOTF Boost mode to address that very problem. To quote MSI's official post regarding the new mode on Reddit, "compared to HDR 1000 mode, EOTF Boost delivers higher brightness. Under the same APL (Average Picture Level) conditions, using EOTF Boost results in higher brightness compared to HDR 1000. For users who previously desired higher brightness when using HDR 1000 mode, you can now switch to EOTF Boost Mode to experience a brighter display."

We haven't tried the new mode, but Monitors Unboxed has had a go and found the new mode is mostly, but not entirely effective. It's said to work well at both ends of the spectrum—ie for very dark scenes and very bright scenes—but can suffer from some dimming in more mixed scenes that straddle the bright-dark divide.

The MSI MPG 321URX will be among existing QD-OLED models to benefit from the update. (Image credit: Future)

It's also worth noting that this new mode does nothing to address the inherent limitations of current OLED technology. The QD-OLED panel in MSI existing's OLED gaming monitors tops out at around 250 nits for full screen brightness. That's a hard limitation for the panel, regardless of mode.

The 1,000 nit peak is only available across a small portion of the screen, measuring 3%. By the time you're driving 10% of the screen hard, the peak brightness available has dipped to around 400 nits.

Again, all of these limitations apply in all modes. It's just that the HDR 1000 mode dims the screen even further, while the HDR True Black 400 mode doesn't allow the panel to go above 400 nits, even for small highlights. The new EOTF Boost mode is designed to allow the panel to maximise brightness in all conditions, albeit it can't make the panel do anything that it inherently isn't capable of.

Anyway, this new mode is definitely very welcome. Just be aware of what it is and isn't doing. MSI says that new QD-OLED monitor models being released now will support the EOTF Boost mode "out of the box" while the updates for older models, including the MSI MPG 321URX, will "gradually roll out" starting in August.