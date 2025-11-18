Super-fast gaming mice that weigh less than a feather are all well and good, but what the market really needs are more options for fit and feel, just like the Orbital Pathfinder

Depending on the situation or what mood I'm in at the time, I typically use one of two mice on a day-to-day basis. It's roughly a 60/40 split between the Razer Viper V3 Pro and the Razer Pro Click V2 Vertical Edition, whether it's for gaming or work. I'd prefer just to use one mouse for everything, but I've yet to find one that suits all my needs and preferences, all of the time.

Most of that comes down to feel and fit. The Viper is great for gaming, but I often prefer to have something more substantial in hand for work, which is where the Pro Click comes in. There isn't a mouse around that's capable of being both whenever I want it to, but the Orbital Pathfinder is certainly on the path to being that mouse, thanks to its wealth of customization options.

Orbital Pathfinder gaming mouse with various attachments.

(Image credit: Future)

This makes me wonder if the next big feature in the gaming mouse market is going to be customization. They're all as fast and lightweight as you could possibly want, and even then, the differences between the various models are so small that most PC gamers aren't really going to tell them apart.

However, it's a very different story when it comes to feel and fit, and what's sublimely wonderful to hold and use for one person can be a raging nightmare for others to deal with. Plus, the dearth of readily-available gaming stores means that it's a bit of a lottery when buying a new mouse: Without being able to try one out, you never quite know how it's going to feel until you prise it out of the box.

Orbital's modular mouse is very expensive (a buck shy of $190) but if other manufacturers get on board, competition will force the price of such mice right down. I know I'll never have a mouse that can transform between a Pro Click V2 Vertical and a Viper V3 Pro, but anything that lets me adjust it to fit my hand perfectly is going to be very welcome.

The best gaming mice

Nick Evanson
Nick Evanson
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?