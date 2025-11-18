Depending on the situation or what mood I'm in at the time, I typically use one of two mice on a day-to-day basis. It's roughly a 60/40 split between the Razer Viper V3 Pro and the Razer Pro Click V2 Vertical Edition, whether it's for gaming or work. I'd prefer just to use one mouse for everything, but I've yet to find one that suits all my needs and preferences, all of the time.

Most of that comes down to feel and fit. The Viper is great for gaming, but I often prefer to have something more substantial in hand for work, which is where the Pro Click comes in. There isn't a mouse around that's capable of being both whenever I want it to, but the Orbital Pathfinder is certainly on the path to being that mouse, thanks to its wealth of customization options.

Which is why we've just added such a category to our best gaming mouse guide, and until something better comes along, the Pathfinder is our top recommendation for the best customizable gaming mouse.

Internally, it has everything you'd want from a top-end gaming mouse: fast, accurate sensor; up to 8 kHz polling rate; low weight for speed of movement. That doesn't seem like anything special these days, but the Pathfinder's party trick becomes blatantly obvious the moment you open the box.

You get four different shells to click onto the rear of the mouse, along with a multitude of different side panels, all varying in terms of thickness and shape. Other gaming mice come with swappable panels or a variety of weights to change the overall mass, but none of them are as comprehensive as the Pathfinder's array of choices.

(Image credit: Future)

This makes me wonder if the next big feature in the gaming mouse market is going to be customization. They're all as fast and lightweight as you could possibly want, and even then, the differences between the various models are so small that most PC gamers aren't really going to tell them apart.

However, it's a very different story when it comes to feel and fit, and what's sublimely wonderful to hold and use for one person can be a raging nightmare for others to deal with. Plus, the dearth of readily-available gaming stores means that it's a bit of a lottery when buying a new mouse: Without being able to try one out, you never quite know how it's going to feel until you prise it out of the box.

Orbital's modular mouse is very expensive (a buck shy of $190) but if other manufacturers get on board, competition will force the price of such mice right down. I know I'll never have a mouse that can transform between a Pro Click V2 Vertical and a Viper V3 Pro, but anything that lets me adjust it to fit my hand perfectly is going to be very welcome.