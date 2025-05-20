These Godzilla and Mechagodzilla custom keycaps stopped me dead in my tracks, like a nuclear lizard caught in a headlock from an oversized monkey

Custom keycaps have never been my thing, despite having an appreciation for those who like their keys in a variety of themes. These custom Godzilla and Mechagodzilla keycaps, though? Ah, go on then, I'll take a set. Or several, if I'm honest.

The Keytoc booth at this year's Computex made me stop dead in my tracks. Any glimpse of Godzilla is absolutely worth investigation, but when I saw these little miniature mega-lizard heads staring up at me, imprisoned in their adorable little boxes, I knew I had to tell the world of their existence.

I stood at the booth and tapped for a while, and can confirm that these feel like quality caps. The PBT + PC construction feel plenty sturdy under the right switch, and the dye job on the graphics is picture perfect, with every illustration lining up in a very pleasing way.

Okay, so I'm not necessarily a custom keycaps guy, but I have been around enough high-end gaming keyboards to know a good one from a bad one, and these are impressive.

They're also fairly well-priced, starting at $79 for the basic set and $19 extra for one of the Godzilla head resin keycaps shown above. Not bad for your own dedicated "rawwr" button, if you ask me. They're Cherry MX compatible, too.

Plus, you could pretend you were saving Tokyo every time you rammed your finger down on the escape key. Just me then?

Just me. Still, Godzilla or Mechagodzilla, I reckon these are the best keycaps I've seen so far this show, and believe me, I've seen plenty. Oh look, there's just enough space left for another rawrr-ful pun. Yep, that'll do it.

