The quietest gaming keyboard you can buy is also the one I use everyday, and it's enjoying its first major discount this Prime Day

Be Quiet! Light Mount Mechanical Keyboard | Linear, lubricated silent switches | 1,000 Hz polling rate | NKRO | Hot-swappable | 3D Media knob | ARGB lighting | $169.99 $124.90 at Amazon (save $45.09)

The keyboard that's had pride of place on my own desk since it was released. The keys aren't silent but they are significantly sound-dampened—the gorgeous ARGB light show may just wake up the whole house anyway, though.

A lot of keyboards pass through the hands of the hardware team, so what sticks around? Is it the clackiest, thockiest mechanical keyboard? Is it a true esports board with rapid trigger and customisable actuation? The simple answer in my case, at least, is 'no, actually.'

Don't get me wrong, I liked the Corsair K70 Pro TKL, which is definitely all of those things. However, it's long since been shoulder-checked off my desk by a perhaps unlikely challenger: the Be Quiet! Light Mount mechanical keyboard. Enjoying its first big discount as part of Prime Day dealings, you can pick up this sound-dampened keyboard for only $125 from Amazon.

Now, I know what you might say: "A sound-dampened mechanical keyboard? That's perverse!" Okay, you may not say it in those exact words, but I still hear the implicit question of 'but why though?' Simply put, some of us can't or simply don't want to clack away to our heart's content. For instance, if your clacking risks waking up loved ones—or you'd simply rather they didn't know about your 3 AM Dystopika habit—the Light Mount offers a robust sound-dampened solution.

I really loved this board's genuinely understated clacks in my Be Quiet! Light Mount gaming keyboard review, and it's proven a treat to use ever since. Despite being a darn sight cheaper than our previous top pick for the best quiet mechanical keyboard, the Topre Realforce R2, the Light Mount still offers what feels like a distinctly premium typing experience—so much so it now sits on the throne.

That's in part thanks to three layers of sound-dampening foam and silicone, but also the hard-working PBT keys, plus the lovely-to-look-at brushed aluminium top plate. Digging a little deeper, the Light Mount also offers a 1,000 Hz polling rate alongside full N-Key rollover for a gaming experience that's likely to suit most non-esports-y intents and purposes.

(Image credit: Future)

Now, what am I forgetting? Oh, yeah, the gorgeous RGB lighting. Though arguably not quite as stunning as its underlit, modular sibling, the Dark Mount, The Light Mount still puts on a heck of a show. On top of per-key lighting, you've also got an additional light bar running the topside length of the keyboard. Inside Be Quiet's IO Center, you can individually customise 45 wee little subsections of this top light bar in addition to whatever whirl of colours you'd like to run over your keys.

You can adjust the brightness of your custom lighting profiles by holding down the function key and tapping the up/down arrow keys. Going up to full brightness makes the most of the Light Mount's vibrant RGB lighting—though, if space comes at a premium where you are, you may end up waking your loved ones with your tiny desk light show anyway…