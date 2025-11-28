The Cherry era of keyboards might be at an end as the company pulls the plug on German manufacturing after a $23 million loss
Cherry keyboards could soon be vintage.
Bad news for fans of Cherry keyboards. Although the company's actual keebs don't rank on our list of the best gaming keyboards, the switches are in a league of their own—or they used to be, at least.
However, Cherry seems to have fallen on hard times, with a net loss of $23 million (20.4 million euros) between January and the end of September 2025. This was with a turnover of nearly $82 million (70.7 million euros), leaving the company with more debt than equity.
The future of its Peripherals division is also uncertain, and that's why it's hard to predict what will even happen to these keyboards in the future.
According to Heise, Cherry is considering selling either its Peripherals division, which includes all its keyboards and mice, or the Digital Health & Solutions division.
Cherry dabbles in both the gaming and the office peripheral market, and both of those fall under that general "peripherals" umbrella. In fact, the company seems to have had big plans for the gaming market in the recent past, having taken over gaming peripheral company Xtrfy in 2022. Now, the entire division might be sold off again.
Cherry has already gone through a round of restructuring in 2024 (via Finanzwire), and it was the Peripherals division that got the axe back then, too.
The company's CFO, Jurjen Jongma, said: "Due to the group's low market capitalization and the current share price of Cherry below one euro, it is currently neither possible nor advisable to strengthen the group's equity in any way other than through strategic mergers & acquisitions options."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Cherry switches are safe for now, though. They fall under the Components division, which doesn't appear to be in any danger of being sold—but it faces other challenges.
Udo Streller, COO at Cherry, announced that it's shuttering its switch production in Auerbach, Germany. It's now being outsourced to China and Slovakia, while the Auerbach location will serve as a "service hub" for Cherry.
Cherry had a patent on its iconic Cherry MX design, but it expired in 2014. This has put Cherry in a difficult position, as other companies have picked up the design and iterated on it, including factory grease or oil lubrication right from the factory.
Cherry was also late to the party with Hall effect switches. Too much competition and a fairly slow post-pandemic gaming peripheral market seem to have taken their toll on Cherry.
What does this mean for the future? It's all quite unclear. If Cherry does end up selling its Peripherals division, it's likely that whichever company buys it will still keep making keyboards. Whether they'll be the exact same thing or something new remains to be seen. Cherry's switch production remains as it was, although outsourced.
Monica started her gaming journey playing Super Mario Bros on the SNES, but she quickly switched over to a PC and never looked back. These days, her gaming habits are all over the place, ranging from Pokémon and Spelunky 2 to World of Warcraft and Elden Ring. She built her first rig nearly two decades ago, and now, when she's not elbow-deep inside a PC case, she's probably getting paid to rant about the mess that is the GPU market. Outside of the endless battle between AMD and Nvidia, she writes about CPUs, gaming laptops, software, and peripherals. Her work has appeared in Digital Trends, TechRadar, Laptop Mag, SlashGear, Tom's Hardware, WePC, and more.
