For just $16 you can get a little Warhammer 40k JoyToy action figure to guard your PC gaming desk this Prime Day

Was $24.99 now $15.99 at Amazon Joytoy Warhammer 40k Ultramarine Intercessor action figure | 1/18 scale | 4.75 inches tall | three weapon options | $24.99 $15.99 at Amazon (save $9)

Joytoy's range of Warhammer 40k action figures covers an impressive swathe of Games Workshop's sci-fi universe, with detailed and fully poseable collectibles. They can be an expensive choice, with larger or more elaborate figures often costing $40 - $100 or more, but this guy's available at a great price.

The Emperor's Golden Throne is guarded by an entire legion of the Adeptus Custodes, the deadliest superhuman warriors in the galaxy. But, y'know, he's kind of a big deal: I reckon one space marine is enough for the average gaming desk.

It's a lot cheaper, too—especially in the Prime Day sales.

This lil Ultramarine Intercessor Joytoy action figure is cute as the dickens and 36% off today. That makes him just $16 at Amazon, which is a pretty stellar price for this usually quite expensive range of toys.

I'm not usually a big action figure fan, but I've picked up a few Warhammer Joytoys over the years, and I do find them really impressive. They're super poseable—the chunky Warhammer proportions seem to help there, keeping them nice and stable in action poses. And the production values are really admirable, with great paintjobs and a sturdy, robust feel.

Here's a shot of the pair currently holding vigil on my shamefully messy desk—a Sister of Battle and a Thousand Sons terminator:

(Image credit: Future)

An unlikely pair, you might argue, but have you considered the unifying power of a red colour scheme?

Speaking of which, if Ultramarines aren't your chapter of choice, there's similarly good deals on other chapter variants: Imperial Fists, Space Wolves, and Blood Angels. In fact, there are savings across a whole range of Warhammer Joytoy figures—such as 20% off this bold Imperial Guardsman and 31% off the imposing Tau leader Commander Shadowsun.

Some might ask, "How are these PC gaming accessories?", but those people have never experienced the simple pleasure of playing Warhammer 40k: Darktide while a little plastic space marine watches on in silent, stoic approval. I take no responsibility, however, for any foolish purchases of giant boxes of Warhammer miniatures that this could prove a gateway to.