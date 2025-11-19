The SpongeBob SquarePants Limited Edition Xbox controllers are made for goofy goobers and you can't convince me otherwise

Plus there's an Elite version for... well, I'm not sure who.

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants! Who sits in his room and plays games on his own like a miserable git? Me.

Which means I'm probably not the target market for the SpongeBob Movie Limited Edition Xbox controllers, which seem full of fun and whimsy and childhood delight. Okay, so they're just screen-printed regular Xbox Wireless controllers, available in both regular and Elite flavours, but even I had to raise a smile at the bizarreness of the design.

It always was pretty pricy, the Elite. Speaking of which, I'm not sure why you'd go for the premium feel of Microsoft's top Xbox controller with SpongeBob's gurning visage plastered on top of it, but I'm sure for someone out there, it's the perfect holiday gift.

Me, I'm getting socks again I reckon. That's alright. They're practical, and I can use them to soak up my middle-aged tears. For the rest of you, go and have fun. You goofy goobers, you.

