The SpongeBob SquarePants Limited Edition Xbox controllers are made for goofy goobers and you can't convince me otherwise
Plus there's an Elite version for... well, I'm not sure who.
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants! Who sits in his room and plays games on his own like a miserable git? Me.
Which means I'm probably not the target market for the SpongeBob Movie Limited Edition Xbox controllers, which seem full of fun and whimsy and childhood delight. Okay, so they're just screen-printed regular Xbox Wireless controllers, available in both regular and Elite flavours, but even I had to raise a smile at the bizarreness of the design.
I mean, the central Xbox button and the X face button are his pupils, for goodness sake. That means you can jab SpongeBob right in his (presumably porous) eyeballs with regularity, which sounds like a fun evening in with the family.
They're also available to customise as part of the Xbox Design Lab suite, so you can... I don't know, make them look like SpongeBob has a terrible illness? The Elite version seems to be going that way by default, as the outer grips look to be an odd mix of textured black plastic and bile green stamping. Anyway, there's a new SpongeBob movie on its way, apparently, and now you too can buy into the marketing campaign.
Which might be a little hard on your pocketbook, because they're not cheap. The standard version is $99, while the Xbox Elite model starts at a stonking $185.
It always was pretty pricy, the Elite. Speaking of which, I'm not sure why you'd go for the premium feel of Microsoft's top Xbox controller with SpongeBob's gurning visage plastered on top of it, but I'm sure for someone out there, it's the perfect holiday gift.
Me, I'm getting socks again I reckon. That's alright. They're practical, and I can use them to soak up my middle-aged tears. For the rest of you, go and have fun. You goofy goobers, you.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Best PC controller 2025
All our current recommendations
Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy spends his time jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC gaming hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.