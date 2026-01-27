Open source Steam Controller-a-like is a beast with new screens and gyro controls: 'there's so much more I can add' says creator

OpenSplitDeck is shaping up to be a seriously impressive controller.

It's been a while since we last heard about this open source Steam Controller-a-like project from TommyB—the DIY project was a glimpse of what a controller with input parity with the Steam Deck could look like with a split design and dual trackpads. Since that time, Valve has actually announced its very own Steam Controller. Yet TommyB says "that doesn't change anything" and his controller looks better than ever.

It's called the OpenSplitDeck. The new version looks as chunky, if not chunkier, than the one we saw back in June last year. Though it has been massively overhauled since then with a heap of new upgrades and quality-of-life improvements.

Valve Announced a New Steam Controller… and I Upgraded Mine (OpenSplitDeck) - YouTube Valve Announced a New Steam Controller… and I Upgraded Mine (OpenSplitDeck) - YouTube
Otherwise, it's a big step in the right direction to get this controller ready to roll. The entire project lives on Github with a full parts list if you're actually serious about giving building one a go. Sourcing all the parts required to put it together would set you back around $200-$300, though you'd end up with more than you'd need for a single controller.

Some of the parts, as noted in the video, are sourced from iFixit, and the shell comes from a replacement Steam Deck shell from Amazon. All of which is hoped to be replaced by 3D-printed files at some point or another, which would reduce costs… providing you have a 3D printer or access to one.

As TommyB says, it's more a controller "for the type of person that likes to tinker". If you want affordability, perhaps the actual Steam Controller will be a better fit for input parity with the Steam Deck. Though we don't yet know how much that will cost, or when it will arrive, but I'd take a guess that'll be a good bit cheaper than $200. But where's the fun in that?

