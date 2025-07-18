I have no idea what I'd use this gorgeous retro futuristic macropad for, but at $99 I'm thinking of slamming the buy button anyway

Few of us are immune to the draw of retail therapy. While I can quite happily walk through a clothes store without reaching for my wallet once, when it comes to design, I'm a sucker for making inadvisable impulse purchases on a bad day. Which is why, when this customisable macro pad came to the hardware team's attention this morning, I was smitten.

I mean, just look at it. The Binepad BNK16 has two rotary encoders with detent and clickable buttons, one of which comes with haptic feedback support (via Gizmodo Japan). The central knob swaps between software layers for different configurations, and the switches underneath the 16 keys on the left are hot-swappable.

Be still, my ever-more-broken-yet-somehow-still-beating heart. I haven't even got to the dial yet, which looks smooth as glass in the demonstration clips. My audio-editing days are long behind me, but even if I configured it as a mere volume knob, I think it'd make for a grand addition to my desk.

Alongside my current volume knob attachment, my USB hub, my gaming headset, two mice, my speakers, sunglasses, battery charger... alright, alright, it's getting a little overcrowded over here. Still, none of those objects are quite as gorgeously designed as this pad, so I reckon there's a place for it nonetheless.

I was fully expecting the BNK16 to be outrageously priced, given its 70s turntable-styled good looks, but it's actually available for pre-order starting at $99. Assuming it works as intended, I'd say it appears to be good value, even if it does end up being a desk toy. Oh, and did I mention it also comes in black?

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Binepad) (Image credit: Binepad) (Image credit: Binepad)

Both silver and black models come in wired or Bluetooth configurations, and can be respectively configured with open-source keyboard firmware apps ZMK, QMK, and VIA, depending on the model. The frame and base are both made from CNC-machined aluminium, which should hopefully give the BNK16 enough weight to prevent it slipping around your desk. Half the things attached to mine are held down with Blu Tack. This is one of my little secrets, so don't tell anyone, okay?

Anyhoo, I still don't know what I'd use it for. I'd probably experiment with using it for audio controls, before forgetting what half my configurations were and spending my time idly spinning the dial when I caught a spare moment. Which sounds like bliss, now I come to think of it.