Around the holidays, my mind slips back to cozy nights in with the family, eating good food, cracking jokes, and inevitably ending up in a pointlessly full-blown argument over some benign question in Trivial Pursuit. Having spent the past few years reviewing, analysing and playing board games to make a living, I've finally realised our mistake wasn't cerebral, nor was it social.

All we had to do was pick a different kind of board game, and all would have remained peaceful. At its core, creating a harmonious atmosphere for board game night is a case of removing opportunities for conflict. Sure, some players will find any excuse to cause an argument, but you can minimise the chance by choosing board game deals that lack direct conflict, and build teamwork.

It's important to note that co-operative board games won't be for everyone. Some people love working together to solve a mystery or build something cool, while many prefer that rush as they blow the other players out of the water with a higher point score.

The trick there is looking for games that avoid take-that actions, which can often result in vicious retaliation loops for the vindictive. Another option is games that involve obscured scoring—counting up right at the end means players can work at their own pace and don't feel pressured by visible point totals. Here are a few games I'd recommend this Black Friday.

Minimal Conflict

Co-op

Minimal Conflict Board Games

Save $15.02 Everdell : was $75 now $59.98 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This cozy board game only involves a couple of real take-that actions: placing a point-reducing card in your opponent's clearing (if you have it), and beating others to valuable resources. The designers have tried to even the field with the latter, with a rotating first-player token. Importantly, scoring happens right at the end, so while you can have a vague idea of how well you're doing, you're not all clawing at the leading player to bring them down a peg. Key specs: 1–4 players | 40–80 minutes Price check: GameNerdz $79.99

Save $7.50 Forest Shuffle: was $29.99 now $22.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Most everyone in my household has this at the top of their favorites list. Forest Shuffle is a delightfully simple engine builder in which the only take-that actions are refreshing the clearing (usually accidentally) or nabbing a card someone else has their eye on. Most of these can be chalked up to bad luck. Unless you go round and count everyone's acorns, it's impossible to know whose in the lead, so you can keep the vibe chill as you build your little forest up. Key specs: 2–5 players | 60 mins Price check: Miniature Market $23.99

Save $10 Wyrmspan: was $65 now $55 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Everyone loves dragons, I don't care how grumpy you are. This one is a little easier to guess your opponents' scores, but generally you're playing your own separate little engine builder while sometimes the shared per-round goals will see you thwarting each other's strategies with a swiftly nabbed dragon card. It's a little more difficult than the others when it comes to rules, but there are plenty of videos online to usher you into the experience. Key specs: 1–5 players | 120 minutes Price check: Miniature Market $55 | Walmart $65

Cooperative Board Games