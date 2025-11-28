A reviewer's guide to avoiding holiday arguments with these harmony-inducing Black Friday board game deals
Not all family board game nights have to end in a shouting match.
Around the holidays, my mind slips back to cozy nights in with the family, eating good food, cracking jokes, and inevitably ending up in a pointlessly full-blown argument over some benign question in Trivial Pursuit. Having spent the past few years reviewing, analysing and playing board games to make a living, I've finally realised our mistake wasn't cerebral, nor was it social.
All we had to do was pick a different kind of board game, and all would have remained peaceful. At its core, creating a harmonious atmosphere for board game night is a case of removing opportunities for conflict. Sure, some players will find any excuse to cause an argument, but you can minimise the chance by choosing board game deals that lack direct conflict, and build teamwork.
- We're curating the best deals this Black Friday on PC gaming products we love
It's important to note that co-operative board games won't be for everyone. Some people love working together to solve a mystery or build something cool, while many prefer that rush as they blow the other players out of the water with a higher point score.
The trick there is looking for games that avoid take-that actions, which can often result in vicious retaliation loops for the vindictive. Another option is games that involve obscured scoring—counting up right at the end means players can work at their own pace and don't feel pressured by visible point totals. Here are a few games I'd recommend this Black Friday.
Quick links
Minimal Conflict
- Everdell | $60 (save $15)
- Forest Shuffle | $22 (save $7.50)
- Wyrmspan | $55 (save $10)
Co-op
- Mysterium | $30 (save $25)
- Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective | $43 (save $16.50)
- The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-earth | $89.99 (save $30)
The deals
Minimal Conflict Board Games
Read moreRead less▼
This cozy board game only involves a couple of real take-that actions: placing a point-reducing card in your opponent's clearing (if you have it), and beating others to valuable resources. The designers have tried to even the field with the latter, with a rotating first-player token. Importantly, scoring happens right at the end, so while you can have a vague idea of how well you're doing, you're not all clawing at the leading player to bring them down a peg.
Key specs: 1–4 players | 40–80 minutes
Price check: GameNerdz $79.99
Read moreRead less▼
Most everyone in my household has this at the top of their favorites list. Forest Shuffle is a delightfully simple engine builder in which the only take-that actions are refreshing the clearing (usually accidentally) or nabbing a card someone else has their eye on. Most of these can be chalked up to bad luck. Unless you go round and count everyone's acorns, it's impossible to know whose in the lead, so you can keep the vibe chill as you build your little forest up.
Key specs: 2–5 players | 60 mins
Price check: Miniature Market $23.99
Read moreRead less▼
Everyone loves dragons, I don't care how grumpy you are. This one is a little easier to guess your opponents' scores, but generally you're playing your own separate little engine builder while sometimes the shared per-round goals will see you thwarting each other's strategies with a swiftly nabbed dragon card. It's a little more difficult than the others when it comes to rules, but there are plenty of videos online to usher you into the experience.
Key specs: 1–5 players | 120 minutes
Price check: Miniature Market $55 | Walmart $65
Cooperative Board Games
Read moreRead less▼
Similar to Clue and Dixit, this is a great game even for large groups, as you work together to solve a murder. The major conflict point here is for players taking on the role of the ghost, who must issue surreal clues without speaking to the rest of the team. They'll sometimes get ganged up on for bad clues, so make sure the ghost is a little more of a resilient player.
Key specs: 2–7 players | 42 minutes (exactly)
Price check: Miniature Market $43.99
Read moreRead less▼
This is yet another mystery-solving game that features ten exciting cases to work together on. Sure, you might not agree entirely about which choices to make, but making them together and getting them right is sure to nurture some bonding moments.
Key specs: 1–8 players | 90 mins
Price check: Miniature Market $47.99
Read moreRead less▼
This is one for the fantasy nerds, like myself, who would rather take on an army of orcs together than go head-to-head. It's a campaign-driven board game that will take several sittings to get through, but the satisfaction from surviving the events of your favorite cult-classic fantasy IP as a team (a fellowship, if you will) is more than enough to bring family members together in the most epic way possible.
Key specs: 1–5 players | 60–120 minutes
Price check: Miniature Market $95 | Walmart $119.99
👉Shop all Amazon's Black Friday board game deals👈
1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo
2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL
3. Best gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V3
4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro
6. Best PC controller: GameSir G7 Pro
7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel
8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone
9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Having been obsessed with game mechanics, computers and graphics for three decades, Katie took Game Art and Design up to Masters level at uni and has been writing about digital games, tabletop games and gaming technology for over five years since. She can be found facilitating board game design workshops and optimising everything in her path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.