GOG brings back flash deals and deep cuts for its big Black Friday sale

Steam and Epic have already launched their Black Friday sales, and now GOG has joined the parade with a weekend sale of its own featuring flash deals and discounts of up to 90% on more than 3,000 games.

GOG's sale isn't a zillion-game monster like Steam's, but as they like to remind us on a regular basis the games are DRM-free (as much as possible, anyway) and it offers a nice selection of golden oldies that can be tricky to find elsewhere. Pricing is usually fairly consistent across storefronts but not always, so comparison shopping is important if you want to be sure you're getting the best possible deal.

Speaking of which, here are a few to get things rolling:

It can be a little tricky recommending deep cut games because for as much as I love stuff like Night of the Rabbit or Long Journey Home, they're generally not big hits with universal appeal. That said, if you've been curious about any of the more off-beat games GOG has on offer, you're not going to find a much better time to take a flyer on something than when it's 90% off.

There's a good selection of sweet bigger-name deals too:

GOG is also aiming to help out with the tree-planting campaign being run by UsTwo and Plug In Digital by putting Alba: A Wildlife Adventure on a 72-hour flash deal and doubling the base number of trees planted for each copy sold on GOG during the Black Friday sale. You can find out more about that campaign at ecologi.com.

GOG's Black Friday sale runs until November 29. For even more markdowns, be sure to have a look at our rundown of the best Black Friday PC gaming deals, with discounts on everything from pre-built PCs to gaming chairs and weird accessories.