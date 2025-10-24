Xbox boss Phil Spencer says 'nurturing and protecting creative teams that want to go take risks' is the priority, admits 'we don't always succeed at that'

The Microsoft Gaming CEO spoke about his priorities at a media industry event, but contradictions haunt the company's grand strategy.

Phil Spencer, chief executive officer of gaming at Microsoft Corp., speaks during an interview in New York, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. After a nearly two-year process, Microsoft completed its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October 2023, giving Xbox a vast array of new content but also an imperative to reap financial returns. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Phil Spencer speaking during a 2024 interview. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking alongside Double Fine founder Tim Schafer at the Paley International Council Summit on Thursday, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer emphasized the value of creative risk-taking to a small crowd of film, TV, and online media bigwigs.

"The creativity of the teams is, in my mind, the most important thing and the thing that we need to protect and foster," Spencer said during the moderated discussion.

"When we talked about becoming acquired, it was a big thing for me, like, 'How do we keep our culture intact?'" Schafer said. "And everyone was like, 'No, we really want you to stay who you are.' And that's been true all these years … You know, creatively, we can be like, 'Hey, we want to make this game about a walking lighthouse,' and they're like, 'Cool. Sounds cool.'"

Meanwhile, however, word has it that Microsoft's gaming division as a whole has been asked to achieve unreasonably high profit margins in recent years, which perhaps explains why the company has laid off thousands of workers, cancelled major projects—including a Blizzard survival game and a Zenimax MMO—and shuttered multiple studios, actions which don't exactly call up images of creative risk takers happily and securely doing their thing.

Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Editor-in-Chief, US

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

