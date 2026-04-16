Fable's cinematics are getting a helping hand from Blizzard's stellar cinematic team, Xbox boss says

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Ooh, that's gonna be good.

Fable — Richard Ayoade stars in the latest Fable trailer, as an exhausted farmer who, in a just world, would be considered more heroic than the gallivanting adventurer class. Also, he&#039;s a giant.
(Image credit: Playground Games)

I was awfully late to the joys of Blizzard cinematics—I once mistook a Mists of Pandaria trailer in the cinema to be a new Kung Fu Panda movie, and only really came to appreciate them with the slew of Overwatch shorts the developer pumped out in the run-up to the hero shooter's original 2016 release.

But I am much older and a little wiser now, and able to see just how good Blizzard is when it comes to crafting these animations. So much so, it seems, that Xbox is taking advantage of its ownership of the developer and putting them to use with the upcoming Fable game.

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Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor
Features Producer

Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.

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