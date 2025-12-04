Your chance to wreak havoc as an inseparable demon-infant duo is closing in with twin-stick action adventure game Damon and Baby

A new trailer just dropped during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted for Damon and Baby, the whimsical upcoming action adventure from Arc System Works. If you're over here wondering what to expect from a game about a baby riding the back of a big ol' demon pal, I can confirm it's just the kind of weirdness you'd expect.

First shown off at the Arc System Works showcase in the summer, the game already has a full trailer, but this new one boils it down to its core elements: top-down shooting, wall-running, and dual-wielding firepower

It's got some weird lookin' characters to show off, too. We're talking horned, wide-eyed, red-faced demons with bright orange tentacles for arms… Of course no anime-esque game would be complete without a suited and booted wolf man, and a pair of battle-ready bunny girls.

Just as the game tells the tale of a fusion of unlikely personalities, so too is it a fusion of genres. From twin-stick shooting to in-depth exploration-based action adventure, it looks like a super varied experience that includes puzzle solving, character upgrades, and outfit customization elements. Yeah, you can make Damon look dapper with a new trilby, or an entirely new wardrobe.

It's giving Ni No Kuni meets Nier: Automata and I'm here for it.

If this is also the kind of happy-go-lucky strangeness you want from an adventure-fuelled shooter with a twist, you can wishlist the Damon and Baby now on Steam. It's set to release sometime in early 2026. Be patient, your chance to dress up and ride the shoulders of a demon lord is coming.

