Your chance to wreak havoc as an inseparable demon-infant duo is closing in with twin-stick action adventure game Damon and Baby
Tucked into a PCGS montage is another sneak peek at this wild game.
A new trailer just dropped during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted for Damon and Baby, the whimsical upcoming action adventure from Arc System Works. If you're over here wondering what to expect from a game about a baby riding the back of a big ol' demon pal, I can confirm it's just the kind of weirdness you'd expect.
First shown off at the Arc System Works showcase in the summer, the game already has a full trailer, but this new one boils it down to its core elements: top-down shooting, wall-running, and dual-wielding firepower
It's got some weird lookin' characters to show off, too. We're talking horned, wide-eyed, red-faced demons with bright orange tentacles for arms… Of course no anime-esque game would be complete without a suited and booted wolf man, and a pair of battle-ready bunny girls.
Just as the game tells the tale of a fusion of unlikely personalities, so too is it a fusion of genres. From twin-stick shooting to in-depth exploration-based action adventure, it looks like a super varied experience that includes puzzle solving, character upgrades, and outfit customization elements. Yeah, you can make Damon look dapper with a new trilby, or an entirely new wardrobe.
It's giving Ni No Kuni meets Nier: Automata and I'm here for it.
If this is also the kind of happy-go-lucky strangeness you want from an adventure-fuelled shooter with a twist, you can wishlist the Damon and Baby now on Steam. It's set to release sometime in early 2026. Be patient, your chance to dress up and ride the shoulders of a demon lord is coming.
For even more chaos, check out everything else that was announced during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 Powered by Xbox Game Pass.
Having been obsessed with game mechanics, computers and graphics for three decades, Katie took Game Art and Design up to Masters level at uni and has been writing about digital games, tabletop games and gaming technology for over five years since. She can be found facilitating board game design workshops and optimising everything in her path.
