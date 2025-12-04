Upcoming action RPG Queen's Domain looks like just the thing for fans of classic FromSoftware games

Officially announced during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted today (though there's been some hints online for a bit), Queen’s Domain will be heading to Steam come 2026. This first-person action RPG is a dark fantasy adventure that wears its familiar retro aesthetic proudly in an age of hyperreal graphics and ray-traced lighting.

This is an experience that pays close homage to games like King's Field, an RPG series made by FromSoftware that was initially released on the PS1. It's so loyal to its inspiration that the Queen’s Domain devs at Freshly Baked Games even mimicked the King's Field logo typeface to draw in fervent fans of the genre.

The reveal trailer is made entirely of in-game capture to sink our teeth into. It begins with an atmospheric panning shot of a multi-level ruin, pyramidal structures looming ominously against an ocean backdrop, and darkened by moody, greenish-white cloud cover. It cuts abruptly to an animated shot of some guards camped on hard paving, banners waving gently in the dark.

Queen’s Domain wants you to feel uneasy.

You'll be exiting your comfort zone to find your father, an absent monarch who—having set out to lay to rest the reawakened Evil Immortal Queen Siraatsu—has not returned in several months. Though just as with any RPG I'm sure the main quest will end up bottom of our priority list as you delve into a realm of hidden secrets, with more than 100 enemy types including bosses and mini bosses blocking your path to a paternal reunion.

From powerful charge attacks to unique special and magical attacks for each weapon, it looks like there'll be a playstyle to suit everyone, with more than 40 melee arms and over 20 different secondary throwing munitions to discover. At the head of it all, the pièce de résistance: The Holy Sword Endu. This legendary blade will grant the wielder unimaginable powers, allowing you to reach new heights and inaccessible spots to uncover treasures untold.

