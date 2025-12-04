Survivorlike shooter Night Swarm just launched on Steam

Night Swarm launch trailer Could that be a hint? Tune in next week to find out. - YouTube Watch On

"Bullet heaven" roguelike Night Swarm combines base building with Vampire Survivors-like top-down gameplay and a comprehensive leveling system—and it's finally here. Night Swarm just launched on Steam having just aired its latest trailer during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted.

The newest trailer consists entirely of in-game capture and gameplay, all cut to the sound of a wailing, distorted guitar riff. And man, did they find that whammy bar.

Night Swarm will see you taking the role of the Vampire Lord, holding the line against corrupted hordes of werebeasts that surge endlessly in the darkness, summoning dark allies and ripping up the place with "ghastly gear."

Plus you get to dress up your little vamp avatar and then blast 40-foot-tall, pink arachnids with Blood Chakrams and all kinds of hellfire. The devs are just nailing it with these terribly twisted boss monsters.

Publisher Mad Mushroom is really sticking to its guns with this one, which is another addition to its already brimming library of fast-paced action roguelikes. Night Swarm is now available on Steam.

